Josh Hart sends loud message in return the Knicks can't afford to ignore

The New York Knicks got their road trip back on track by taking down the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, 123-114. It was Josh Hart's first game back since he sprained his ankle on Christmas Day. The 30-year-old Swiss Army knife played just 31 minutes in his return, delivering 18 points, three rebounds, six assists, and two steals. His presence got the Knicks back to more of the gritty heavyweight team that fans loved throughout the last two playoff runs.

Knicks get their NY grit back from Hart's return

The win brought New York to an even 5-5 in their last 10 games, which haven't been smooth in Hart's absence. Landry Shamet's shoulder injury continuing to sideline him only compounds things. There was some rust for Hart to knock off in his return, with the veteran logging four turnovers and four fouls each.

Blunders aside, Hart was exactly what the Knicks have been missing. Head coach Mike Brown deserves credit for his temporal solution to the team's struggles, inserting Deuce McBride into the starting lineup while Hart's ankle kept him out. McBride made 26 of his 56 3-point attempts after returning from an injury of his own but went right back to the bench once Hart was ready to go.

Why New York needs Hart on the floor

It seems like it was just the right move for the Knicks, who led by five at halftime and ended up pulling out the victory in large part thanks to some huge plays on both sides of the floor from both Hart and OG Anunoby.

Getting Hart back isn't going to magically solve all of the Knicks' problems. The do-it-all veteran can't wipe away the defensive issues that have reared their heads in recent weeks from the top to the bottom of the roster. He can, however, lead his teammates by example.

Hart has gained a reputation over the years for perpetually playing with a full tank of gas. It led to the guard (wing?) finishing the 2024-25 NBA season with the most minutes played of anyone on any team. Since his first address to the media since being hired as Knicks coach, Brown has made clear that he wants less to be more for some of the team's key players.

The coach saw Hart show, in just 31 minutes of action, exactly why he's so important to this team. It doesn't have to mean that someone like McBride gets entirely sidelined. The guard played 35 minutes tonight, more than Hart or All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns. But one thing is clear: this team needs Hart.