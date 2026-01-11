Knicks reporter confirms team's interest in perfect trade target

The New York Knicks have been slumping recently, with head coach Mike Brown consistently citing the team's defense and their struggles against physicality as primary reasons for losses. Right before New York's successful NBA Cup run, several reports surfaced that they had some interest in acquiring New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado via trade. On Thursday, those rumors got another layer of confirmation.

Knicks interested in Alvarado homecoming

In mid-December 2025, several reports highlighted Alvarado as someone the Knicks might have interest in trading for. ClutchPoints first reported that the team had been in contact with New Orleans regarding potential trades that included a homecoming for the 27-year-old point guard.

On Thursday, even more confirmation circulated regarding the Knicks and Alvarado. It was reported again that New York has "shown interest in the feisty guard" by James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. While it remains unknown what exactly the Knicks would have to trade if they wanted to acquire Alvarado, the guard's relatively small salary makes it an interesting conversation.

Alvarado's salary makes trade talks simple

The guard is reportedly making about $4.5 million this season, a golden number for any contending team in the era of the second apron and its many harsh penalties. Alvarado has a player optoin for next season for the same amount, according to Spotrac.

Offseason signing Guerschon Yabusele's salary presents as a close fit but he also has a player option for next year. If New Orleans is trading Alvarado to help shed some money, taking on a bigger deal in Yabusele's wouldn't make much sense unless they viewed the Frenchman as a significant upgrade on the court over the point guard.

If the Pelicans are looking to retool and bolster their young core, they might have interest in some of the Knicks' younger players. Tyler Kolek could be a tough sacrifice to make but, if New York's front office views Alvarado as a significant upgrade, trading their second-round draft pick could get them out of needing to include additional capital.

Other young players such as Pacôme Dadiet could be intriguing to New Orleans. The Pelicans have enough room under the first apron to swap Alvarado for someone like Dadiet, despite the young Frenchman's salary only being about half of the Puerto Rican Brooklynite.

Knicks could use guard help, but at what cost?

Alvarado is a great target for the Knicks. He can make open 3-pointers, pressure defenses with his aggression, and is apparently a great guy to have in your locker room. With Kolek's emergence since the NBA Cup, though, is a trade for another guard necessary?

Ariel Hukporti has flashed loads of potential throughout the opportunities he's gotten thus far, but might not be ready for playoff basketball in Brown's high-paced system. The Knicks might want to turn their attention to a veteran big man on the buyout market before using up the last of their in-season flexibility on a guard upgrade.