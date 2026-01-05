James Dolan confirms what we already knew about Knicks’ championship window

The New York Knicks made two blockbuster deals in the 2024 NBA offseason, acquiring both Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. From fans to reporters, many theorized that the the clock was already ticking on the team's championship window. The organization, however, didn't necessarily agree. Team governor James Dolan confirmed on WFAN's The Carton Show that team president Leon Rose initially presented him with a five-year plan that has two to three years left, meaning Knick fans don't yet have to worry about what's coming next.

Knicks plan to contend through 2027-28 season

This past offseason, the Knicks agreed to a contract extension with Bridges that keeps him in town through at least the 2028-29 season. He has a player option for the following year. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, who both signed extensions in that 2024 offseason, are both under contract through the 2027-28 campaign with player options for 2029.

Josh Hart has a team option for the 2028 season, the same offseason that Karl-Anthony Towns can exercise his player option. If Towns opts out, he'd become an unrestricted free agent in the same summer as Miles McBride. The fifth-year guard, currently on one of the best-value contracts in the entire NBA, is extension-eligible after this season.

Despite Mitchell Robinson's pending free agency, the Knicks are positioned to have legitimate star talent playing home games at Madison Square Garden for several more seasons. If Robinson does walk to another team, it will not necessarily be easy to replace his unique impact on the offensive glass.

However, traditional centers have become relatively devalued in recent seasons as the league transitions toward a desire for everyone on the court to be able to shoot 3-pointers. There could be a veteran that shakes loose, whether in free agency or the trade market, who can help New York down low.

Their supply of future draft capital is diminished after sending more than six first-round draft selections for Bridges and Towns. Opening avenues to improving the current roster could require painful sacrifices.

What the Knicks already have, though, is a good roster. They entered Monday night's matchup with the Pistons just three games back of the first seed in the Eastern Conference. The emergences of young players like Tyler Kolek, Mohamed Diawara, and Kevin McCullar Jr. have quelled the concerns of fans worried that the team's lack of draft capital will leave them without cost-friendly depth.

It seems like, at least for the next several seasons, Knick fans can feel comfortable knowing that their team plans to be atop the Eastern Conference. This front office built this team from a lottery mainstay to a contender. It would only makes sense that they'd be able to keep them there.