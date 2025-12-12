Knicks may have one trade partner who checks almost every box

The New York Knicks will apparently look at acquiring Jose Alvarado if he becomes available, according to SNY’s Ian Begley. Their interest in New Orleans Pelicans players should not stop with him.

It should also include combo-wing Saddiq Bey.

And even sophomore big man Yves Missi.

The Knicks’ biggest needs are crystal clear

Much is being made of what the Knicks need most as the NBA speeds toward the unofficial start of trade season on December 15. You can make a reasonable case for any number of roster holes topping the wish list.

Landing a backup point guard has routinely finished ahead of everything else, and not without cause. After Jalen Brunson, the Knicks do not have another dependable ball-handler who can handle defensive pressure. Alvarado isn’t a cure-all here, but between his tertiary ball-handling, spot-up shooting, and overall defense, he checks more total boxes than Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek, and maybe even Deuce McBride.

At the same time, OG Anunoby’s recent absence exposed New York’s glaring lack of wing depth. The rotation is pretty much barren beyond him, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart—neither of whom, by the way, stands taller than 6’6”.

Unless the Knicks believe rookie Mohamed Diawara or sophomore Pacome Dadiet will be ready for minutes soon, the 6’8” Saddiq Bey would arm them with plenty of optionality. He isn’t the strongest defender, but he brings three-point touch and volume, along with the ability to soak up reps at the 4 in lineups that feature Karl-Anthony Towns at center.

Targeting Missi feels like overkill on the surface. It’s not. The Knicks’ center rotation is shallower than it’s supposed to be. Guerschon Yabusele has been mostly unplayable at both the 4 and the 5, and Mitchell Robinson is neither consistently available or operating at the peak of his powers on defense.

Though Missi doesn’t have Robinson’s size or track record of intermittent dominance on the less-glamorous end, he is fairly mobile, an average-or-better rim protector, and capable of preserving New York’s hustle on the offensive glass.

New York can acquire all three Pelicans trade targets at once

As things currently stand, the Knicks will likely have to choose which needs they address at the trade deadline. Then again, why choose at all? Why not just address almost everything?

Multiple trades will be hard to pull off for a team brushing up against the second apron that can’t deal a single first-round pick. That’s what makes the Pelicans such an ideal trade partner. They not only have three players New York could use, but none of them are glitzy enough targets to necessitate first-round compensation.

Acquiring all three of Alvarado, Missi, and Bey is also eminently doable. They combine this season to make just under $14 million. If the Knicks are willing to give up Robinson, they could attach Dadiet, Kolek, or any other smaller contract on the roster to make the money work. Second-round compensation would likely be required as well.

Giving up on Robinson may be a tough pill to swallow. This specific scenario is worth it. Alvarado, Missi, and Bey can all be on the books next season for around $13.5 million. That is less than it may cost to re-sign Robinson alone in free agency.

Given the Knicks’ upcoming salary concerns heading into the summer, swinging this type of deal verges on a no-brainer. They’d be deeper, more balanced, and perhaps most important of all, better suited to navigating their cap sheet beyond this season.