Knicks are coming to an OG Anunoby realization with major trade-deadline implications

Think the New York Knicks’ biggest need entering the NBA trade deadline is a backup floor general? Think again. They actually need to trade for another bigger wing who can cover up for their defensive deficiencies. The time they’ve spent without OG Anunoby is proof.

This is not exclusively about the 28-year-old missing games with a hamstring injury. While his absence highlights a rotational void they’ve had all along, it was clear before now that he is the nerve center to the Knicks’ entire defense.

New York is allowing 1.09 points per possession with him on the floor (after filtering out garbage time), which ranks in the 87th percentile. This number explodes to 1.22 points allowed per possession. That ranks in the 14th percentile, and the swing in on-off splits is one of the league’s sixth largest among every player who has logged at least as many minutes as OG.

New York can’t fix their Anunoby problem with the current roster

Help isn’t on the way. Not in-house anyway.

Mikal Bridges is not suited to cover up for Karl-Anthony Towns the way that Anunoby does. At this point, the same is unfortunately true for Mitchell Robinson, who has struggled to anchor the defense without OG beside him.

There is a chance—a chance—Mohamed Diawara turns into this level of defender down the line. But the Anunoby defensive comparisons are a best-case outcome, and don’t help the Knicks this season.

After Bridges and Diawara, the only other combo wings on the roster are Pacome Dadiet and Josh Hart. Dadiet sees the floor even less than Diawara, and Hart’s too small to handle all the Anunoby does on the frontline.

The Knicks should have these player listed as trade targets

Just so we’re clear: There is no readily replacing or replicating Anunoby. Five-position defenders who erase multiple ball-containment issues in the half-court on their own do not grow on trees.

Even if they did, the Knicks do not have the assets to go get another one. They can’t trade a first-round pick until this summer, and the lack of prospect development has kneecapped any appeal Dadiet or Tyler Kolek might have.

Throw in New York’s proximity to the second apron, which means it can’t take back more money than it sends out, and this whole “Trade for another wing!” mandate is much screamed said than completed. But that doesn’t make it impossible.

There are a couple of diamonds in the rough who can defend multiple positions, help out around the basket, and just generally wear multiple hats on single possession.

The Knicks should absolutely be inquiring about Justin Champagnie of the Washington Wizards. Calling the Toronto Raptors about the currently buried-on-the-bench Ochai Agbaji is worth a try. Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls is a little small, but he would help with the ball-containment problems, and has shown he can guard some bigger wings.

Kenrich Williams fits the bill if the Oklahoma City Thunder are willing to part with him. (He has yet to play this year while recovering from a knee injury.) Tari Eason of the Houston Rockets is likely outside the Knicks’ asset range, but Haywood Highsmith of the Brooklyn Nets could help once he recovers from his own knee problem.

These names aren’t going to wow anyone. They’re not supposed to. The Knicks aren’t necessarily in the market for a closing-lineup member. They just need someone who can help the defense survive the minutes Anunoby is off the floor—and potentially beef up the time in which he’s on the court, too.