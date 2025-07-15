The Knicks second-rounder is turning heads and the OG comps are real

The Knicks have been underwhelming through their first two summer league games, falling to the Pistons and Celtics. Still, there have been some bright spots. Most notably, the impressive play of the Knicks' second-round draft pick out of France, Mohamed Diawara, who has even drawn comparisons to a young OG Anunoby.

The Knicks followed up a 104-86 loss to the Detroit Pistons in their opening summer league game with a 94-81 loss to the Boston Celtics. Some of the players they hoped would impress, such as sophomore guard Tyler Kolek, have looked dreadful through the opening games.

The Knicks' lone pick in the 2025 draft has turned heads through two games, though, even after the pick was met with some criticism on draft night.

Diawara has plenty of size and athleticism

The first thing that you notice when watching Diawara is his sheer athleticism. He has incredible size at 6 feet and 8 inches, as well as great length with a wingspan that is reportedly 7 feet and 5 inches. Even with his size, he moves well and can run the floor in transition.

The athleticism is one thing, but it is how Diawara uses it that is perhaps even more impressive. He has a high motor and good defensive instincts. His combination of size and athleticism also allows for plenty of versatility. Diawara can play on the wing or even as a small-ball center in certain lineups.

He pulled in seven rebounds in the Knicks' first game, with three coming on the offensive end of the floor. Something that speaks to the effort and drive that he shows.

Aside from the athleticism, Diawara seems to already possess the ability to process and think the game at a high level, something that is very impressive from a rookie, especially a second-round draft pick.

There is plenty of room for growth

While Diawara has shown plenty of promise, he was a second-round pick for a reason. His offensive game is unpolished, and he will need to develop some ability to shoot if he plans to stick in the league. It is easy to draw parallels to a young Anunoby, but he has a lot of work to do before that comparison holds any significance.

Diawara did have some promising drives during the Knicks' first two summer league games. Still, I view him as being a year or two away from being able to consistently contribute at an NBA level.

The Knicks didn't select him with the 51st pick, expecting him to immediately be able to step on the floor. That said, it seems like they have something here, and that should have fans excited.