Knicks have a perfect trade target hiding in plain sight

If the New York Knicks are serious about making a move before the start of the regular season, it should not be in service of signing two minimum free agents. It should be to trade for Justin Champagnie.

The 24-year-old combo wing is among the NBA’s most valuable hidden gems, and might be expendable to a Washington Wizards squad teeming with prospects on the perimeter. As it just so happens, he also fills a bigger need than any of the three free agents New York just signed to non-guaranteed contracts.

Justin Champagnie can help transform the Knicks

Malcolm Brogdon provides more ball-handling, and the Knicks will coax more three-point volume out of Landry Shamet or Garrison Mathews. None of them have the chops to guard wings. That is Champagnie’s wheelhouse.

Standing 6’6”, he routinely lines up versus 3 and 4s, along with plenty of 2s. Washington has no qualms about rolling him out against primary ball-handlers. In fact, Bilal Coulibaly is the only player on its roster more likely to defend the other team’s No. 1 option.

Champagnie also brings a layer of secondary protection at the basket when he’s not guarding the ball. Just last season, he rated in the 71st percentile of rim contests per 75 possessions, as well as the 87th percentile of points saved at the rim per 75 possessions, according to BBall Index.

This defensive portfolio is complemented by a plug-and-play package at the other end. Champagnie is not a shot creator, but he just drilled nearly 42 percent of his spot-up threes, can handle contact on drives, and provides a stealthy presence on the offensive glass.

The Knicks have the ability to trade for Justin Champagnie

Perhaps the best part about Champagnie? He’s under contract for another three years, and a total of $8 million. That barely amounts to 1.5 percent of the salary cap each season. With their payroll set to mushroom after 2025-26, the Knicks should be foaming at the mouth if they get the chance to acquire a rotation player making so little.

Granted, New York isn’t teeming with trade assets. In this case, though, it has a ready-made package. Pacome Dadiet could already be on the chopping block if the front office is intent on adding another veteran to the roster. Attaching him to the Wizards’ 2026 first-round pick is bound to get Washington’s attention.

Before anybody loses a stitch over giving up a first-rounder, remember that this selection is under top-eight protection. The Knicks will not get it if the Wizards are bad, and believe me, they’re planning to be bad. This obligation turns into 2026 and 2027 second-round picks if Washington finishes eighth or higher in the draft lottery—which again, it’s definitely going to do.

Given that Champagnie is someone who could feasibly close games over Josh Hart or Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks should have no qualms about surrendering Dadiet and two seconds. Especially when the alternative might be moving Dadiet simply to make room for an extra minimum signing.