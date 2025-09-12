The quiet advantage Brogdon holds could lock him into Knicks final roster spot

The Knicks made a flurry of signings, adding Landry Shamet, Garrison Mathews, and now Malcolm Brogdon on minimum deals. The problem is the Knicks only have room on their roster to add one more player on a minimum deal, which sets up a training camp showdown among the veterans for the final spot. A key advantage that could give Brogdon the edge over the others is that he fills a key void in the Knicks roster: a backup ball-handler.

The three veterans all bring something unique to the table. Shamet is one of the game's better movement shooters, Mathews is an elite catch-and-shoot threat, while Brogdon is a proven veteran with ball-handling chops.

The Knicks certainly needed more shooting and scoring off their bench, considering they ranked only 27th in 3-point volume and last in bench scoring last season. They addressed some of those needs earlier this offseason by landing Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson. Now, they bring in a trio of proven veterans to compete for the final spot.

Brogdon has a key advantage

Shamet and Mathews are both proven wing threats who will space the floor and knock down open looks for the Knicks. The advantage that Brogdon has that the others don't is that the Knicks don't have a proven point guard on their roster to back up Jalen Brunson.

As currently constructed, Deuce McBride is the default backup point guard. While the organization may trust him to take on that responsibility, it isn't his natural role. McBride is best suited to play off the ball, similar to Shamet. He is a floor spacer who can, admittedly, put the ball on the floor, although he isn't naturally the initiator that someone like Brogdon is.

The Knicks also have second-year point guard Tyler Kolek on their roster. That said, after his showing in Summer League, there are likely real concerns that he is ready to step into a significant rotational role this year.

Brogdon's most impactful days are likely behind him at this point. Although he is just 32 years old, he has been crippled by injuries in recent years, which have limited him to under 40 games in each of the last two seasons. Still, he would be more of a "break in case of emergency" role player with the Knicks, something that could help him avoid more wear and tear, while also giving the Knicks proven ball-handling insurance.