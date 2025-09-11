McBride's role with the Knicks just became crystal clear after latest signing

The Knicks used their remaining veteran minimum contract to bring Landry Shamet back on a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN insider Shams Charania. With the deal, the Knicks only have remaining space to sign a player on a rookie-level deal, unless an unforeseen trade is made. The move also signals that Deuce McBride will be shifting roles this season, becoming the backup point guard.

The Knicks had been rumored to be looking into bringing in another ball-handler, showing interest in Malcolm Brogdon, Ben Simmons, and Delon Wright, among others, throughout the offseason. Ultimately, they landed on bringing Shamet and the extra shooting punch to the bench instead of a traditional point guard.

McBride is going to have to spend time initiating the offense

It still isn't clear what direction Mike Brown will go in with his starting lineup. He could run out the same unit that Tom Thibodeau did last season, go with a double big lineup featuring both Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns as the Knicks did in the Eastern Conference Finals, or lean into offensive spacing by starting McBride.

Regardless of what the starting lineup ultimately is, McBride will have to step into a role at times that he hasn't been accustomed to, or at least isn't best suited for, which is an on-ball initiator role, specifically in the minutes that Brunson is off the floor.

It isn't a role McBride is best suited for

The reason I say that it is a role he isn't best suited for is that McBride is at his most impactful when he is playing off of the ball, spotting up, drilling catch-and-shoot threes, spacing the floor, or attacking closeouts. He isn't known as an offensive engine or something that traditionally generates great looks for his teammates.

However, it is a role he will have to at least take a crack at. The Knicks also have second-year point guard Tyler Kolek on the roster. However, he was underwhelming during the Knicks' Summer League play and will likely have to prove a lot in minimal opportunity during the season if he wants to ever crack into the Knicks' rotation.

Mikal Bridges will likely receive more on-ball reps as well, and there is a lot of speculation that Brown intends to use Karl-Anthony Towns as more of a playmaking hub. All of that said, McBride will need to step up, and if he doesn't, the Knicks' offense could have some issues in the halfcourt.