Knicks have an under-the-radar trade solution to a major problem

The New York Knicks have one of the NBA's best point guards in Jalen Brunson. Deuce McBride, his back-up, has emerged as a starting-caliber guard with Mike Brown sharing that it was hard to start Josh Hart over him. New York's reserve guards provide value but not playoff-level defense or enough offense to compensate. The New Orleans Pelicans have a point guard in Jose Alvarado who reporter Ian Begley said New York would be interested in if made available. He could help complete the Knicks' roster by ensuring they can have a reliable point guard on the floor for 48 minutes per game.

Alvarado is one of Knicks' more realistic trade targets

The Knicks are one of several NBA teams watching the Pelicans' 4-22 start closely in hopes that they'll decide to make some key players available via trade. That group of teams is looking for any information they can get regarding some potential trade targets, according to Begley on "The Putback."

"Teams around the league are just keeping an eye down there to see, who is New Orleans going to make available? What will they want for those players? New York product Jose Alvarado, if they make him available, you know, the Knicks I'm sure will be one of those teams that are interested," Begley told guest CP "The Fanchise" of Knicks Fan TV.

The scribe also spoke to Alvarado's relatively low salary, expiring after this season with a player option available, being conducive to a potential deal. The Knicks are up against the league's daunting second apron, but the Puerto Rican point guard's contract would be far from cumbersome as part of the Knicks' cap sheet even if he opted in for the 2026-27 campaign.

"The Knicks will be among many teams that are interested in Jose Alvarado if he is made available, and, the interesting thing with Jose, is his salary," Begley commented. "I believe he is at $4.5 million, so salary matching is less difficult at that number."

Knicks can make a hometown hero of Brooklynite point guard

Alvarado, who grew up in Brooklyn, New York, would quickly become a fan favorite at Madison Square Garden. His "Nuyorican" heritage would endear him quickly to the city's Hispanic and especially Latino communities. His hard-nosed defense would endear him just as quickly to fans of New York basketball and grit.

"You talk about back-up point guard for the Knicks, you talk about a player in Alvarado who defends and brings a passion on that end of the floor, I'm sure a lot of teams will be calling," Begley said laudatorily of the 27-year-old guard. "If New Orleans made him available, I'm also sure the Knicks would be one of [those teams] if New Orleans gets to that point, which, I think they will."

Alvarado likely won't hit any game-winning step-back 3-pointers in the NBA Playoffs, whether he becomes a member of the Knicks or not. He might, however, be just what they need to round out Brown's rotation of guards in preparation for playoff basketball.