The Knicks' new identity under Mike Brown is one fans are familiar with

The New York Knicks' offseason coaching change was highly publicized, with the team opting to make the change after its first Eastern Conference Finals berth in 25 years. Brown's arrival signaled a new chapter in the same era for the Knicks, who were clearly looking for a new voice and different approach. Some things just never change, though, which was most recently proven by Mike Brown speaking to the importance of the Knicks' offensive rebounding to their identity as a team.

Knicks cleaned the glass vs. the Raptors

New York defeated the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night 116-94, the team's 10th in at home in its 11 games played there thus far. The Knicks pulled down 61 rebounds as a team, far more in total than the Raptors' 40. More specifically, it was on the offensive glass that the Knicks truly established dominance.

The Knicks had 25 offensive rebounds, an impressive figure on its own but especially in comparison to the Raptors' 14. Mitchell Robinson unsurprisingly led the team with seven offensive rebounds (in just 17 minutes) but each of the five starters had at least two.

Brown told reporters at Madison Square Garden after the game that his squad's success on the offensive glass, and what they did with those added opportunities, define them as a team.

"Our team does a fantastic job on the offensive glass. That’s beautiful to see. 25 offensive rebounds for the 22 second-chance points: that’s who we are...we have to continue attacking the glass relentlessly so we can get second opportunities because it turns into points, a lot of points, for us.” the 55-year-old head coach remarked.

Everything old is new again for Brown's Knicks

The team has made changes to its approach on both ends of the floor, most notably by running an offense more reliant on read-and-react principles and motion. But fans are familiar with its identity centering on its grit and hustle, which often manifests in the form of back-breaking offensive rebounds.

While the roster looks quite different from that of several of the playoff runs the team made under former head coach Tom Thibodeau with an "all grit" mentality, several key pieces remain. Superstar point guard Jalen Brunson still runs the show with his indomitable spirit. Robinson, a true defensive stalwart and the longest-tenured Knick, still comes up huge in the biggest games.

The decision to change coaches will be proven prudent or prepostorous by the how much success the Knicks have in the playoffs. For now, however, fans can take solace in knowing that their favorite players are still contributing to winning in their own unique ways. It's just in a new system.