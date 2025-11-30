Josh Hart makes key Jalen Brunson admission that could define Knicks' season

The New York Knicks advanced to the NBA Cup quarterfinals with Friday's 118-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. They did so behind the lead of superstar point guard Jalen Brunson, who scored 37 points on 12-21 shooting and assisted on five baskets. After, Josh Hart revealed that it was the Knicks' adjustments to the fourth-quarter double teams the Bucks sent at Brunson that helped them win the game. They'll need to keep taking advantage of those situations to find playoff success.

Brunson is the Knicks' Captain for a reason

Brunson's playoff scoring success is well-documented due to its historical standing. The 29-year-old point guard, particularly in just his few years thus far as a Knick, has impressed on a national stage several times with strong postseason play. Brunson just recently sent the Detroit Pistons home in the first round with a series-winning ankle-breaker and 3-pointer over feisty defender Ausar Thompson.

The point guard thrives in isolation settings due to his ability to create space at almost any time. However, when a defense entirely sells out on covering his teammates to ensure that the Knicks' captain can't get going himself, the smart decision becomes to find the open teammate.

Double-team adjustments kept Knicks' Cup hopes alive

New York and Milwaukee were playing a close game through the first half of Friday night. In the third quarter, Brunson caught fire. The superstar point guard scored 16 of his 37 points in the period, giving the Knicks a four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. It was then that the Bucks, naturally, adjusted their defensive coverage to ensure that the six-foot Brunson did not continue to torch and scorch them.

Instead of forcing shots over multiple defenders and bringing the team's offensive momentum to a brutal halt, Brunson kept balance and rode the defense's proverbial waves to shore. The point guard listened to the coverage, seeing multiple defenders and consistently making the right read to open teammates. Hart felt positively about New York's shot quality in that stretch.

“I love it. That’s a position I’m extremely comfortable in. Normally, we get good looks when that happens," Hart boasted to reporters on Friday night.

Offensive versatility will be key for playoff run

If the Knicks plan on making noise in the playoffs, they'll need to be able to thrive out of multiple different schemes and lineup configurations. While Brunson's supernova scoring has carried the team to more wins than they can likely count over the last few seasons, it can't be their only option when they need points in a crunch in a playoff setting.

Mike Brown's system prides itself on ball movement and creating high-quality shots. If Brunson is hot enough to draw two defenders, it creates a great problem for the Knicks with regard to the eventual double teams that will come his way. Finding open teammates for shots that the players and staff can be proud of will be the best way to try and get this team all the way.