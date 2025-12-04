Knicks may need to clear one massive salary hurdle to land Giannis

If the New York Knicks want to pull off a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, they may have to make room for Kyle Kuzma.

Writing for ClutchPoints, Kris Pursiainen reports that while “little is known” about the offseason talks the Knicks had about acquiring the two-time MVP, “sources familiar with the situation” say the Milwaukee Bucks submitted “a trade proposal to New York that involved both Antetokounmpo and forward Kyle Kuzma.”

This wrinkle is highly relevant on the heels of ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting that Giannis and his agent, Alex Saratsis, have “started conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks about the two-time NBA MVP's future—and discussing whether his best fit is staying or elsewhere.”

Basically, go ahead and add the Kuzma detail to the long line of challenges facing the Knicks in their presumed quest to land one of this era’s defining stars.

Getting Giannis and Kuzma could gut the Knicks’ rotation

Giannis and Kuzma make a combined $76.5 million. Because the Knicks are within $150,000 of the second apron, they cannot take back more money than they send out. That means they have to unload at least $76.5 million in any deal that brings back both Giannis and Kuzma.

This is complicated enough on its own. It gets even more complex knowing Karl-Anthony Towns has little to no value if New York and Milwaukee are negotiating on their own. The Bucks already have Myles Turner, and it’s unlikely they’d want to add another center—particularly one who earns more than double what Turner makes.

Assuming Jalen Brunson is untouchable in any package, the Knicks could wind up having to fork over both OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, who’s trade-eligible Feb. 1, to make the math work. A package of OG, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, and Guerschon Yabusele gets it over the hump, but the value of that deal is far worse from Milwaukee’s perspective.

Other scenarios exist as well. The Knicks could rope in third and fourth parties in hopes of sending Towns to a team that, in turn, ships assets to the Bucks. But this requires there to be a robust KAT market. That is far from a given when you consider his salary and relatively inconsistent play.

New York could try to find an alternative landing spot for Kuzma, so it’s not taking him. That will be a chore by itself. Though he’s filled his role nicely at times this season, other squads won’t be chomping at the bit to pay him $22.4 million now, and $20.3 million next year.

Yes, the Knicks have to make room for Kuzma if the Bucks demand it

Like ESPN’s Brian Windhorst notes, it matters that New York at one point was—might still be—Giannis’ preferred landing spot. But his personal leanings do nothing to deepen the Knicks’ dearth of assets.

They have no blue-chip prospects. They have no outright first-round picks to trade until this offseason. They cannot offer gobs of long-term cap relief with expiring contracts. None of their highest paid players fit the timeline of a Bucks franchise that will almost assuredly be hitting the reset button.

Teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks, and Houston Rockets can blow the Knicks’ best offer out of the water. Ditto for sleeper suitors like the Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors.

Rest assured, this list could go on. And because it could go on, if the difference between landing Giannis and not landing Giannis is figuring out the Kyle Kuzma of it all, the Knicks have no choice but to do it.