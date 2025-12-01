Deuce McBride is the secret to the Knicks unlocking Mikal Bridges

The New York Knicks improved to 10-1 at home with their Sunday night win over the Toronto Raptors, continuing the success they've found in front of their fans to start the 2025-26 season. The team has already dealt with adversity in various forms through the first 19 games of the year in the form of injuries to both OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet. It was those injuries, though, that slid Miles "Deuce" McBride into the team's starting lineup. That's brought the best out of Mikal Bridges.

Knicks are getting their picks' worth from Bridges

Bridges played the fourth-most minutes per game last season under previous coaching, leading to discontent that leaked into the public sphere. New head coach Mike Brown was touted early on by reporters as having the ability to 'unlock' the version of Bridges that New York thought they'd be getting from the crosstown Brooklyn Nets.

While Bridges' load was heavy last year with regard to playing time, his role on the court was the same way. Defensively, Bridges was often tasked with serving as the team's 'point of attack' defender while also chasing opposing primary ball handlers around the floor in a 'free-safety' style role.

This season, Brown putting rim-protecting center Mitchell Robinson or McBride alongside the starters has enabled Bridges to get back to what he's best at: living in passing lanes and practically inside ball handler's jerseys.

Step aside for Deuce McBride

The Knicks haven't even had their arguably most-premier defender in Anunoby available in recent games, but Bridges has been starring regardless. Robinson's rim protection puts less of a defensive onus in general on the other four Knicks on the court. McBride's ability to serve as the team's first line of defense against opposing offenses, however, is what has truly seemed to unlock Bridges as a defender.

With McBride chasing around smaller and quicker ball handlers, Bridges is able to terrorize offensive gameplans from everywhere else on the court. Brown spoke highly of what McBride specifically adds to the team's defensive efforts after the game on Sunday.

"His ability to get up into the ball and pressure the basketball and get over screens and pick-and-roll situations, while getting back in front of the ball, is second to none,” Brown said glowingly of the guard.

McBride might be one of the players most underrated by the average fan, but the Knicks have certainly felt his impact in recent games. He's been the 'missing' puzzle piece that's allowed all of the rest to make plenty of sense together.