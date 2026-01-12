Grade the Trade: contending Knicks can bolster guard depth, but at what cost?

The New York Knicks are 25-14 after Sunday night's win over the Trail Blazers. Josh Hart returned from the sprained ankle that had kept him out for weeks, getting right back to the team's starting lineup. Conversely, Tyler Kolek played his smallest role in weeks, with head coach Mike Brown opting not to play him at all. Kolek has come through in big moments for the Knicks this season, from the NBA Cup to Christmas Day. Would the Knicks be optimizing their championship hopes over the next few seasons if they used the second-year guard to flip Guerschon Yabusele into Jose Alvarado?

Kolek's DNP could signal a smaller role going forward

The Knicks are contending for an NBA Championship. It might be a strange reality for any NBA fans just waking up from a pre-COVID coma, but it's where the second-seeded ball club is positioned. Especially given the injuries to Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum in last season's playoffs and the Cleveland Cavaliers' early struggles, the window seems legitimately wide open for New York to make a Finals berth.

Kolek has been a delight for the team, helping replace the quick, high-quality decision making that the Knicks lost when Isaiah Hartenstein left for a payday from the Oklahoma City Thunder. He's brought spunk and grit to a team that has seemingly lacked both after a successful first couple of months under their new coach.

Guerschon Yabusele, however, has disappointed thus far after being the team's biggest offseason acquisition outside of Brown. The Frenchman has a $5.5 million player option for next season, a tough reality for the Knicks to face in the era of the second apron. Could using Kolek and the several years of cost-friendly team control on his rookie contract to entice the Pelicans into a beneficial swap?

By trading Kolek and Yabusele as a package to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Knicks could potentially address several issues with one move. Kolek's emergence has quieted their need for an additional reserve guard, in turn creating a need for one in the case that they deal him.

The gritty Brooklynite point guard in Alvarado would address that. Alvarado has a $4.5 million player option for next season, less costly than Yabusele's and likely one that the Knicks' front office would rather carry on their cap sheet.

This potential trade would also open up a roster spot for the Knicks, who just recently vacated a two-way spot by waiving Tosan Evbuomwan. G-League star Dink Pate presents as a natural fit for the two-way spot but would not be playoff eligible.

If New York struck this deal, they'd have over $3 million in space underneath the second apron and a need for a 14th player on the roster. While they'd have to sign someone right away to avoid being under the minimum, that could be what makes the room for an eventual veteran addition, like last season's P.J. Tucker add, or a larger trade.

Kolek has been great. It feels backwards to suggest parting ways. But the question is simple: could this be worth it? We'll find out in the next three weeks.