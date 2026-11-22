Remember when James Dolan declared the New York Knicks wouldn’t enter the second apron? You know, that time when they just won the title? And when he offered reasons that, to this day, make little to no sense at all?

Yeah, that time.

Well, his blabbing set off a chain reaction that still has fans worrying about how they’ll keep the core together, or whether the team could lose the best version of Karl-Anthony Towns to free agency this summer. But it also has another unintended consequence:

Every other squad now knows New York won’t pay into the second apron for this nucleus. And whether the Knicks are attempting to move Miles McBride ahead of free agency or offload longer-term money to “afford” KAT’s next deal, this universal knowledge could make it harder for the Knicks to win trades.

Don’t expect Deuce McBride to have much trade value

Realistically speaking, we just rattled off the two primary reasons why New York will look to make moves. Sure, they will try their hand at—and perhaps succeed in—upgrading the backup-big rotation. But guess who’s virtually guaranteed to be part of that deal?

Yep, it’s Deuce McBride, a soon-to-be-unrestricted free agent.

Flipping expiring contracts is always a little thorny. Acquiring teams know they only have a partial season with Deuce before he requires a raise or leaves for nothing. That disincentives aggressive offers right off the bat.

Still, the Knicks wouldn’t be bent over a barrel if they could negotiate under the pretense they will otherwise re-sign McBride. They can’t do that. Not anymore. Dolan made sure of it. There is virtually no way New York can keep McBride, and avoid the second apron. It looked like there might have been at one point, but it was a remote possibility that imploded the second Towns’ extension negotiations went haywire.

If you’re one of Deuce’s trade suitors, why would you put your best foot forward in talks knowing the Knicks can’t won’t pay him should they fail to move him? You wouldn’t. Especially when New York’s current rotation is already lowering McBride’s value without help from Jimmy Kazoo.

James Dolan helped lower the value of other players, too

The Knicks could use other salary as bait entering the trade deadline. Reasonable minds tend to agree that moving Mikal Bridges or Josh Hart won’t make them better, but unless New York knows other teams won’t be lining up to pay KAT $200-plus million next summer, the front office could look at leaning out the books to increase their offer to the big man.

That not-so-attractive option is even less palatable now. Any team talking to the Knicks, about anyone, will know why they’re trying to cut costs to bankroll KAT's next deal. Dolan made that perfectly clear with his ill-timed and ill-conceived second-apron stance.

Once more, things would be different if New York could at least pretend it would enter the second apron to keep everyone. It wouldn’t even be that tough to sell. People inside the organization believed the Knicks would pay into the second apron before Jimmy D erroneously revealed to the world it wouldn’t happen.

Leon Rose and company are a smart crew, so they could emerge from this unscathed. Plus, even if Dolan had kept his mouth shut, teams could infer the Knicks’ plans based on what they’re attempting to do. They wouldn’t shop McBride, for instance, if they were dead set on paying him.

At bottom, though, Dolan made transacting more complicated for New York. And when you’re already working with precious few assets and zero financial flexibility, maintaining every other possible advantage is crucial. Molehills can become mountains. So while Dolan chatterboxing the Knicks out of any semblance of secrecy might seem like a small thing, it has the potential to be something worse: further erosion of their leverage in trade talk, both during this season and into the summer.