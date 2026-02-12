Knicks just threw a wrench into Mohamed Diawara's breakout

Mohamed Diawara has become a revelation for the New York Knicks, but the party may already be over following the addition of Jeremy Sochan.

After being released by the San Antonio Spurs, the No. 9 pick from the 2022 draft is signing a rest-of-season contract with New York. His arrival immediately puts Diawara’s minutes in jeopardy.

Drafted 51st overall this past June, the 20-year-old has taken on a larger role inside Mike Brown’s rotation amid absences from Deuce McBride, and more recently, OG Anunoby. During this time, he’s turned heads with his defensive versatility, including moments in which he’s bankrupted other teams’ one-on-one possessions, and a higher comfort level on the offensive end.

Diawara’s rookie-year rise was always going to be put to the test as the Knicks approached full strength. The addition of Sochan merely accelerates it.

The Knicks are going to give Jeremy Sochan minutes

Bringing in Sochan is not a course-altering move. For as much versatility as he’s flashed at both ends of the floor, 22-year-old lottery picks don’t find themselves on the post-trade-deadline open market for no reason.

Still, as ESPN’s Shams Charania noted, Sochan had plenty of options at his disposal—at least 10 of them, in fact.

His decision to sign with the Knicks is in many ways a testament to their experimentation and player development under Brown. But he doesn’t choose them without the promise of playing time. Good luck figuring out where those minutes come from if not out of Diawara’s pocket.

Alternative options wear thin unless OG Anunoby’s toe injury is more serious than we’re being led to believe. Sochan isn’t a talented enough ball-handler to get minutes over Jose Alvarado. Nor is he a good enough shooter to warrant playing time above Landry Shamet, or a healthy McBride.

San Antonio experimented with him at the 5. New York could try that as well. But on nights in which both Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson are available, this limits him to the court time currently going to Ariel Hukporti—which isn’t much.

Believe it or not, the Knicks might be doing Mohamed Diawara a favor

None of this should be taken as proof the Knicks have minimal faith in Diawara. Their interest in Sochan predates the rookie’s recent ascent. Many of us have also been clamoring for the team to add another wing. Even if you believe in Diawara, depth is more important than ever.

A little internal competition never hurt anyone, either. Former Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau thrived on that kind of conflict. If Diawara continues to get regular playing time, he’ll have beaten out a more established player to get it—and, by extension, increased how much he receives in his next contract this summer.

Don’t rule out that possibility, either. Sochan has more experience in the wing-stopper role, but New York’s rook has at times dazzled with his scoring arsenal. Diawara already has traces of a face-up game, and in nine appearances since he re-entered the rotation, he’s shooting 44.4 percent from three on over seven attempts per 36 minutes. Sochan, by contrast, is a career 28.7 percent sniper from deep on fewer than 3.5 looks per 36 minutes.

Nothing about the Knicks’ secondary rotation is set in stone. Mike Brown has made that much clear time and time again. Sochan’s arrival could feasibly bring Diawara’s breakout to a screeching halt. Equally plausible, though, it could also be the curveball that proves just how far he’s already come.