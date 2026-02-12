OG Anunoby's Knicks season just took a frustrating midseason turn

The New York Knicks have had an up-and-down season thus far, but hadn't dealt with any long-term injuries until Deuce McBride. Then, OG Anunoby was ruled out, with recovery day-to-day, with toe soreness. The wing was held out of Wednesday's game against the 76ers, extending his rest through the All-Star Break. That gave Knick fans who remember his injury woes from last season some anxiety. Pregame, though, the team renewed Anunoby's "day-to-day" designation. That should hopefully indicate he'll be back for New York's next game following the break, despite the hiccup.

Anunoby out day-to-day for Knicks with toe avulsion

Last year, Anunoby was ruled out with what was supposed to be a minor injury before it was revealed he would need surgery and to miss over a month for recovery. Fans were fearful that after he got a day-to-day designation with toe soreness after playing 48 minutes against the Nuggets in a double-overtime win that he could face a similar fate.

However, it was revealed before the team's game against the Pacers on Wednesday that the wing had a toe avulsion. That means most of, if not all of, one of his toenails is missing. It makes sense why the team, and Anunoby himself, wouldn't want to rush him back ahead of the All-Star Break, especially given the team played a back-to-back to close things out.

Most importantly, though, it seems like there isn't a situation where Anunoby is going to need surgery for this. The chance that this goes anything like last season's evolving timeline of missed games seems incredibly slim. And for the Knicks and their stud two-way wing, it's a huge sigh of relief given he was just starting to rediscover the rhythm he started the season with.

Knicks seem to be at their best when Anunoby is in stride

Anunoby got off to a dream start to the year under new head coach Mike Brown, but saw his production on both ends of the floor dip after the team's NBA Cup run. Part of the team bouncing back from their 2-9 slump, though, was Anunoby kicking back into gear. He's averaging 16.6 points per game this year, in part because his 21.7 points per game over the seven games leading up to his injury helped offset the 14.5 points he averaged per game in December.

Despite two five-point performances in January, Anunoby was seemingly firing on all cylinders – once again – and helping the Knicks win ball games. That's been the key for the team recently, from role players to more prominent starters like Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks have been looking to find ways to win, regardless of what needs to be sacrificed to make it happen.

Hopefully for all parties involved, Anunoby is able to help them after the All-Star Break: especially because their first game back is against the Detroit Pistons.