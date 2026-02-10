Knicks rookie Mo Diawara leaves NBA analysts dropping wild playoff prediction

The Knicks may have struck gold in the second round of the NBA Draft, again. 51st overall pick Mohamed Diawara didn't have much pre-draft hype, but has fit right into new coach Mike Brown's fast-paced system with his length, confidence, and defensive intensity. After winning the team's Defensive Player of the Game award for his work on Jaylen Brown, Tim Legler and Adam Mares said on Monday's All NBA Podcast that they could see Diawara making New York's playoff rotation. The Knicks have a potential difference-maker on their hands, and national media is starting to notice it.

Diawara impresses against Celtics with defense on Brown

The two co-hosts were discussing the job Diawara did defensively on the Celtics' All-Star starter, with Mares saying he thinks the 20-year-old forward might already have a case to be part of head coach Mike Brown's rotation come playoff-time.

Both agreed that any points Diawara scores are just cherries on top, with the Knick rookie's defense being his calling card. Legler detailed exactly why he was impressed on the show.

"He's a really long wing, that now you can guard usually four different guys on the court, or five, just because he's strong and got great length...And he's really mobile...I like this guy a lot, too," Legler told his co-host, Mares.

Tim Legler compares Diawara to surprise Cavaliers rotation booster

Legler also compared the French rookie to Cleveland Cavaliers second-year forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin. The native New Yorker is averaging 6.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 43 appearances. While Diawara's averages of 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds are commeasurate with him playing about a third of the minutes that Tomlin has, the counting stats are far from the point.

"Kind of reminds me of, in terms of like intriguing – like could this be the kind of impact – you look at NaeQwan Tomlin in Cleveland. I've come to love this guy, he's become one of my favorite players in the league to watch. Kind of similar length, all over the place, you notice his arms and his reach, just running around all active," the 10-year NBA veteran said.

Legler, who played for five franchises across 10 seasons, knows what it takes to stay in the league. It's high praise for him to agree with Mares' notion that Diawara might have already earned a spot in the Knicks' playoff rotation, despite being just 20 years