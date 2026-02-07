Knicks have a chance to add their next Landry Shamet

Midseason signings are forever-overromanticized in the NBA. Scant few contenders have ever added true difference-makers off the waiver wire. Of course, there are exceptions. Haywood Highsmith has a chance to be one of them—and the New York Knicks should make it their mission to turn him into their next Landry Shamet success story.

To be sure, this isn’t a nod to similarities in how Highsmith and Shamet play. It’s more about the circumstances under which Shamet first came to New York, and why Highsmith is available now.

The Brooklyn Nets showed the 29-year-old wing the door shortly after the trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers are already considered a team to watch once he clears waivers, and they won’t be alone.

Standing 6’5”, Highsmith offers legitimate three-and-D potential, making him someone who can crack the Knicks’ rotation even when everyone’s healthy. Granted, this presumes he’s healthy, too.

Highsmith has yet to play this season while recovering from right meniscus surgery. That explains why he’s available at all. As New York knows too well thanks to Shamet, though, these red flags are worth looking past.

Haywood Highsmith is a perfect fit for the Knicks

The Knicks have most of their wing minutes spoken for between OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. Yet, there remains a glaring lack of certainty coming off the bench. Shamet isn’t quite big enough to log true wing reps every night, and rookie Mohamed Diawara’s spot in the rotation comes and goes.

Though Highsmith isn’t the biggest wing himself, he has routinely shouldered the responsibility of one. During his time with the Miami Heat, they threw him on everyone from Trae Young and Anthony Edwards to Cade Cunningham and Jayson Tatum.

He has more recently added a reliable three-point shot to boot. In the two seasons prior to this one, he converted 38.8 percent of his triples.

That combination of defensive responsibility and shooting isn’t easy to come by—not even in smaller, measured doses. For 2023-24 and 2024-25, Highsmith rated in the 93rd percentile or higher in the time spent guarding the other team’s highest-usage player, and the 77th percentile or higher in accuracy from beyond the arc. Just one other player did the same while tallying as many minutes, according to BBall Index: Lu Dort.

The Knicks now have the flexibility to add Highsmith

Effectively replacing Guerschon Yabusele’s contract with the inbound Jose Alvarado leaves the Knicks around $1.1 million beneath the second apron. That gives them enough wiggle room to offer an end-of-season contract.

If Highsmith doesn’t currently top their list, good luck figuring out who does.

Acquiring Alvarado diminishes their need for a guard, and even if he doesn’t, the ideal target is already off limits anyway. The buyout market also isn’t going to be populated by many wings, period. Highsmith is the only one, unless you feel a special type of way about Nigel Hayes-Davis, or Pat Connaughton.

To that end, the Knicks will have their work cut out for him. If reports about Highsmith nearing a return to play are true, he will be in demand. A team like the Lakers may have more minutes to guarantee him.

But New York can sell him on two things many others can’t: a top-nine slot in the rotation of a true contender, and proof of its ability to rehab veteran values, thanks to the rise of Landry Shamet.