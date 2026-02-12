It took Knicks 1 week to finally land coveted trade deadline target

Heading into the February 5 trade deadline, the New York Knicks were reported to have had an interest in acquiring San Antonio Spurs wing, Jeremy Sochan.

Though these initial pursuits ended up being for naught, as they pivoted their attention toward acquiring scrappy guard Jose Alvarado instead, a week removed from last Thursday's cut-off, it appears that the former lottery pick will, in fact, be heading Big Apple bound after all.

Following Wednesday's shocking news that the Spurs had released Sochan, less than 24-hours later, ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania has reported that the forward intends to sign with the Knicks once he officially clears waivers.

Knicks slated to land coveted trade target one week past deadline

Per the report, Sochan had 10 teams inquiring about his services following his release from San Antonio, though ultimately chose New York as his destination of choice.

While there's a strong case to be made that New York should have looked to utilize their final roster spot on adding extra big man depth, as guys like Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson certainly have their question marks, it goes without saying that the arrival of Sochan is still rather exciting.

Since entering the league as the ninth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the forward has proven himself to be an incredibly athletic talent out on the wing who, with his elite defensive abilities and length (6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan), can be slotted in anywhere from an off-ball two to a small-ball five.

Through three and a half seasons played with the Spurs, Sochan boasts averages of 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 46.8 percent from the field.

Despite being an All-Rookie Second-Team selectee and a two-time Rising Stars participant, as a result of his lackluster floor-spacing abilities (boasts a 28.7 percent clip for his career), a rather crowded forward depth chart, and the emergence of guys like rookie Carter Bryant, the 22-year-old fell out of coach Mitch Johnson's regular rotation here in 2025-26.

Now, it's the Knicks' turn to find ways to get the fourth-year-pro involved in their own, title-hungry rotation, one that, despite having guys like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby already in tow, could still use a bit of added reinforcements out on the wing.

Though still technically a work in progress, the upside Sochan brings with him is something that not only could help New York here in 2025-26, but also, considering his youthfulness, for the many years to come.