Knicks can't let Jeremy Sochan interest distract them from most dire need

On Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs announced that they had released 2022 lottery pick Jeremy Sochan. Now a free agent, many have tabbed the New York Knicks as a team to watch as a possible landing spot for the forward, as HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reiterated that they were a team that pursued his services ahead of last week's trade deadline.

Though Leon Rose and company may be interested in the talents of Sochan, and that they currently find themselves with an open spot on the roster, by no means should his availability have them forget what they currently need most of all.

That, of course, would be more big man depth.

Knicks must prioritize big man help over signing Jeremy Sochan

Yes, cases have been made throughout the 2025-26 campaign that the Knicks could use for a boost in talent out on the wing, which, as a result, may lead some to believe that Sochan's addition could prove to be rather beneficial.

However, regardless of how succinct these pleas for more depth at the two/three spots may be, they still don't change the fact that, above all else, New York desperately needs to address its backup big man rotation.

Whether it's Karl-Anthony Towns' propensity to get into foul trouble (ranks fourth in the league in total fouls committed) or Mitchell Robinson's nightmare injury track record (played in a horrifyingly low 54 games during the two years coming into this season), it goes without saying that the Knicks' primary options at the center position are far from reliable.

Because of this, having unproven players such as Ariel Hukporti and Trey Jemison III serving as their immediate replacement options is far from ideal for a team looking to take home its first Larry O'Brien Trophy since 1973.

Currently on the free agency market, there are a number of veteran bigs who, though perhaps not as sexy of names as Sochan, could serve as much more strategic pick-ups when it comes to the Knicks' title aspirations.

From two-time champion Chris Boucher to the second overall pick from the 2018 NBA Draft, Marvin Bagley III (there have been whispers of him becoming available via buyout with Dallas), there are several different ways for New York to better flesh out what is objectively its most unstable position on the roster.

Simply put, while the idea of adding on a recently selected lottery talent who's still under the age of 23 may sound incredibly enticing, should this team's sights truly be set on trying to win the 2026 NBA Finals, using their final roster opening on another center option is undoubtedly the better move for them to make.