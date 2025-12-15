Knicks have a compelling reason to make a trade very soon

Do not be surprised if the New York Knicks swing a trade long before the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes end—or even begin. If they make a move by the end of December 16, whoever they acquire can be re-aggregated in future deals ahead of the February 5 deadline.

This is flexibility the Knicks, and many other teams, should crave. Sure, New York may not be able to address its biggest roster issue within the next 48 hours. And it most definitely is not in position to poach Giannis from the Milwaukee Bucks in that timespan. But the world doesn’t stop turning just because preferred scenarios aren’t on the verge of actualization.

As NBA Cup finalists and should-be championship contenders, the Knicks have an obligation to juggle multiple agendas. Upgrading the roster without compromising more ambitious scenarios down the line falls into this bucket of responsibilities.

Acting early on the trade market can benefit the Knicks

New York is incentivized to act quickly on the trade market more than most other teams. Armed with limited assets, it does not have the luxury of hanging around to win a bidding war for the glitziest prizes.

Other squads are suspended in idleness, waiting for the futures of Giannis, Ja Morant, Trae Young, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Kawhi Leonard, Derrick White, and many others to play out. They can’t act out of fear for removing themselves from marquee-name talks by unloading assets they’d need to complete a later blockbuster.

Failing that, various teams can’t act unless a star or fringe-star ambles onto the chopping block. Their needs are too great to settle for less.

The Knicks, on the other hand, will be looking to futz and fiddle on the margins. Unless they stumble into a fortuitous Giannis scenario, they are in the market for guys to fill out their bench. We are talking about, at best, seventh or eighth men in the rotation.

Landing those types of players, whether they are a backup point guard or reserve wing, does not require a ton of assets. It also does not mandate they wait on sellers to make wholesale decisions about their direction. It is much harder, as one example, for the Memphis Grizzlies to trade Ja Morant than it is to ship out Cam Spencer—a name, by the way, that should absolutely be on New York’s wish list.

Striking a deal now can benefit New York later

Not surprisingly, most names the Knicks are linked to should be eminently gettable right now. Most recently, they have been tied to Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans. He’s the quintessential early-season acquisition. He shouldn’t cost critical assets, and his incumbent team most likely won’t try to wait out the market for an over-the-top offer.

If the Knicks believe he’s a good fit, they should strike posthaste. In the event he doesn’t work out, they can then attach his $4.5 million salary to other players on February 5 as part of another move. Heck, even if he does work out, the ability to attach his salary to other contracts on deadline day is flexibility they should value.

Consider another name the Knicks have been linked to: Donte DiVincenzo. A reunion with him is totally sensible, and also potentially complicated. Coming up with the money to match his $12 million salary could prove difficult. Having another $4.5 million player who actually provides on-court value to throw into a last-minute package could end up paying huge dividends.

All of which is to say: The Knicks don’t have to make a trade by December 16. But they just might anyway.