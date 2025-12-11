Knicks have no reason to panic over latest Giannis trade rumors

If and when the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes fire up again, the New York Knicks will not be given an exclusive negotiating window with the Milwaukee Bucks, as they were over the offseason. This sounds like a bummer on its face.

And yet, the Knicks have virtually zero reason to care.

This latest rumor-mill wrinkle comes courtesy of ESPN’s Shams Charania, who writes that New York will no longer have the luxury of “the exclusive negotiating window as his preferred destination.” While this might suggest Giannis’ affinity for the Knicks is wavering, it’s actually the most expected—the most predictable—next step in the entire process. (Also: Giannis’ real-estate investment portfolio proves his interest in the New York market is alive and well.)

The Knicks were never going to have an exclusive chance to land Giannis

Despite the framing of reporting both now and over the offseason, the Knicks were never going to bag Giannis unchallenged by other suitors. The Bucks would be doing themselves a massive disservice if they didn’t open up the bidding to other squads.

It shouldn’t matter, to them, whether Giannis wants to land with the Knicks, or another team. If he wants out of town, the Bucks have a responsibility to get the best deal possible for the franchise moving forward, regardless of whether said deal comes with the two-time MVP’s stamp of approval.

This approach does not work in favor of New York. It will never have the best possible package. The team’s coffers are barren of first-round picks, and top-end prospects.

If we are being honest, the vast majority of the league can cobble together an offer that fits the Bucks’ direction post-Giannis timeline better than anything the Knicks can propose. But this presumes any number of potential suitors will—which is where New York can gain an advantage.

New York needs the Giannis market to naturally dwindle

Not every team will go all-in on a Giannis package. A combination of his age, injury history, reliance on athleticism and explosion, contract situation, and yes, potential desire to land elsewhere will all be factors in negotiations.

These caveats will eventually thin out the herd. Mega threats like the San Antonio Spurs may not want to age themselves any further after acquiring De’Aaron Fox. The Atlanta Hawks may not want to give up this year’s Bucks or New Orleans Pelicans pick with Giannis a little more than a year out from free agency, and with him reportedly eyeing New York.

Other teams, meanwhile, may not wait around. The Miami Heat are already discussing other marquee names. The Golden State Warriors would be burning valuable clock on Stephen Curry’s timeline if they wait out a bidding war they may not win.

This says nothing of the teams who will be linked to Giannis, yet can talk themselves into not needing him. Both the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City loom large here. Ditto for San Antonio.

The list of teams who could deliberately or incidentally bow out of the Giannis sweepstake goes on. And that more than anything is the Knicks’ biggest advantage: They don’t have an urgent need to do anything. They are high enough in the standings, and can’t even tender their best possible offer until Mikal Bridges becomes trade-eligible on February 1.

New York’s strength is its ability to remain patient. It knows Giannis has interest in wearing orange and blue. If that interest is strong enough, it will scare away most other big-time suitors—and increase the chances both he and the Knicks get their way.