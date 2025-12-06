Knicks may have revealed more about their Giannis trade stance than anyone realized

For anyone who thinks the New York Knicks will give up whatever and whoever it takes to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, you might want to revisit what happened over the summer. Because it seems they might’ve drawn a line in talks that they won’t cross.

Reporting for The Stein Line, Jake Fischer writes that Giannis himself “told at least one Bucks teammate that he believed a trade to the Knicks was quite close to materializing.” This suggests talks between Milwaukee and New York progressed further than anyone initially realized. It also aligns with further reporting from Kris Pursiainen over at ClutchPoints that the Bucks proposed a deal featuring Kyle Kuzma in addition to the two-time MVP.

These negotiations could have been scuttled for any number of reasons, not the least of which is Milwaukee having little interest in what the Knicks can realistically offer even if they put everything on the table.

Reading between the lines, though, it’s starting to feel like New York put distance between itself and Giannis talks before the Bucks rendered a final verdict. This theory jibes with the Knicks penning Mikal Bridges to an extension, rendering him trade-ineligible until February 1, at a time when Antetokounmpo negotiations could have been actively taking place.

Why the Knicks are smart to play it safe in Giannis negotiations

This entire slant comes across as a massive reach. It presupposes that Milwaukee was prepared to accept a package from the Knicks that pales in comparison to other theoreticals, and that New York, despite lacking superstar trade assets, wasn’t open to mortgaging everything and anything for an actual superstar.

All of which makes sense from a Bucks perspective. They can, and should, and must push for the kitchen sink no matter the scenario—even if they’re resigned to placating Giannis’ wishes. But the Knicks must look out for themselves, too.

New York still has to field a team around any Giannis-and-Jalen Brunson core. It can’t just fork over everything and hope to figure out the rest later, simply because it would, in a vacuum, be landing Antetokounmpo at a discount.

To be sure, the Knicks front office would be well within reason to take the YOLO approach, and pounce on any Giannis opportunity in front of them. But there are subsequent factors they must juggle upon his arrival, like adding a floor-spacing rim protector.

More than anything, they need to ensure they still have actual depth. That’s a semi-challenge for them now. It will get impossibly harder, particularly on defense, if more than one of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Deuce McBride, are being shipped out in any Giannis package.

Once more: This isn’t the Bucks’ problem. And you’re free to think the Knicks should do whatever it takes, insofar as there’s anything they can do at all. But getting Giannis doesn’t automatically punch a championship ticket. There are other variables at play, and longer time horizons to consider. The Knicks appear to understand this.

And if the latest reporting is true, they are concerned about it enough to have potentially walked away from a Giannis deal altogether.