Knicks trading for Giannis will require a second big move they can't avoid

While acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo would (almost certainly) be a coup for the New York Knicks, it cannot be the only trade they make. Landing him means they also need to bag a floor-spacing rim protector to play center.

This not-so-insignificant caveat has fallen by the wayside in the aftermath of ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting the two-time MVP is, yet again, reevaluating his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. Understandably so.

The last time Giannis reconsidered his place of employment, the Knicks were the only team on his wish list. Though Charania intimates that will not be the case this time around, New York still figures to be high on his next-team big board. And relative to the assets (or lack thereof) the Knicks have, defaulting toward the “If you can get him, do whatever it takes, and figure out the rest later” stance is all too easy.

Still, in the event New York wins the superstar-trade lottery, the Leon Rose-led front office has to think about what happens after it goes down. That to-do item covers a ton of ground, most of it focusing on how much depth the Knicks have left. They can’t begin to resolve that issue until they know who’s being shipped out, but the need to go out and acquire Giannis’ ideal frontcourt partner will persist no matter what the package looks like.

The Knicks do not have the ideal Giannis partner on the roster

It is no coincidence the Bucks have dotted Giannis with a floor-spacing rim protector for, essentially, the past eight years. They pivoted from a fading Brook Lopez to Myles Turner not just for the sheer talent upgrade, but out of necessity.

The Knicks do not have that player, or anyone who can turn into that player, currently on their docket. Karl-Anthony Towns’ floor-spacing is a comfy fit next to Giannis, should he be kept as part of any deal, but that only checks one box. He is, in this instance, a supercharged Bobby Portis Jr.—way better overall, but oozing many of the same defensive weaknesses.

Keeping Mitchell Robinson out of the deal doesn’t help matters. He could form a defensive dynamo alongside Giannis when healthy. The spacing, though, would be bunk.

On the off chance the Knicks are able to retain OG Anunoby while landing Giannis, they still aren’t equipped to paper over the absence of a floor-spacing rim protector. Anunoby is more like a shooter who’s most effective in Giannis’ own defensive role. OG is better suited to guarding in one-on-one situations, but as a defensive anchor, he accomplishes more covering up for everyone away from the basket. Paint protection is a secondary function.

It won’t be easy for New York to get Giannis’ frontcourt partner

Getting a floor-spacing rim protector will be difficult. They are far from dime-a-dozen. Attempting to contend around Giannis without one is even harder.

Whether the Knicks would have the assets left over after a midseason Giannis trade to address this issue is debatable. In all likelihood, they wouldn’t. If we’re being honest, they shouldn’t have the assets required to land Giannis himself. His arrival necessitates a perfect form of circumstances.

New York may have to wait until the summer, when it could unload two first-round picks (2026 and 2032) in a subsequent deal. Even then, it might have trouble finding the right player. Especially when the Bucks potentially have one of them.

This isn’t meant to dissuade the Knicks from going after Giannis. It’s just acknowledging the reality of what has to happen if they do.