ESPN shatters Knicks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dream with painful reality check

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the New York Knicks. It's a known reality that derives from the report that the Knicks were the exclusive negotiating partner Antetokounmpo was willing to consider when the Milwaukee Bucks explored a potential trade during the offseason.

Unfortunately, a new report and a trade proposal have simultaneously shattered the dream the Knicks may have had of being heavy favorites to land Antetokounmpo.

There's certainly a scenario in which New York manages to pull off the trade of the century for a two-time MVP in their prime. The Knicks would then manage to pair All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson with the ultimate interior complement in Antetokounmpo, who has already won a championship.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, however, the Knicks are no longer the only team that the Bucks will be negotiating with in potential Antetokounmpo trade discussions.

"Over the offseason, Antetokounmpo explored external options and was open to playing for one team outside of Milwaukee -- the New York Knicks -- as a potential trade home. Sources described it as an exclusive negotiating window for the Knicks over a multiweek period in August, but that will not be the case moving forward."

ESPN has since produced an article highlighting five potential Antetokounmpo trades, with the Knicks landing him in a deal that centers around Karl-Anthony Towns.

The hurdle: ESPN's proposed trade depends upon the Bucks' ability to then flip Towns for even more first-round draft picks—thus revealing how complicated this move would be.

Knicks' path to Giannis complicated by new competition, Bucks' outlook

Perhaps there's a world in which Milwaukee decides it can build for the future with an interior duo of Towns and Myles Turner. Both big men can shoot exceptionally well, with Turner protecting the rim and Towns dominating the boards.

The perimeter is generally a source of uncertainty, but Ryan Rollins is showing star potential at point guard at just 23 years of age and offers reason for optimism.

Furthermore, the Bucks could take some of the Knicks' offered pick swaps and utilize them to either replenish the roster with drafted players or complete trades for proven talent. Either outcome would improve Milwaukee's currently bleak outlook.

The reality facing the Knicks, however, is that what they're offering is based more on uncertainty and future moves than what many other teams could offer.

In the same article, ESPN proposed a trade that would send Zaccharie Risacher, Trae Young, and four first-round draft picks from the Atanta Hawks to the Bucks. In that scenario, Milwaukee would land an All-Star point guard, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and a surplus of draft assets with guaranteed value.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are offering just one player who has proven capable of providing NBA minutes: Towns, who ESPN seems to believe Milwaukee would look to immediately trade.

From the only team in the running for Antetokounmpo to a side that will struggle to land him without losing multiple crucial players, the Knicks' dream scenario is becoming a nightmare. Hope is far from lost, but the days of being heavy favorites are just as distant.

With 29 teams certain to express interest in a two-time MVP in their prime, the Knicks will have to get creative to successfully bring Antetokounmpo to New York.