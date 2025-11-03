Knicks regret in drafting Tyler Kolek grows as guard breaks out on a contender

The New York Knicks selected Tyler Kolek with the 34th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and the 24-year-old is verging on bust status as Ajay Mitchell is playing like a starter for defending champs. New York thought they were getting an elite passer, but Kolek has been abysmal on both ends of the floor in his first two seasons. He is getting chances every night under new head coach Mike Brown, but that must stop immediately.

The 6’1 guard is averaging 3.2 points and 1.3 assists in 8.8 minutes per game through six contests. He is shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 27.3 percent on his threes to begin his second season. The Knicks have been outscored by eight points in his 53 minutes of action, which is not the production New York wants from a 24-year-old point guard looking to earn more minutes.

The last thing the Thunder need is another quality rotation piece, but they found one. Mitchell is averaging 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds. 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 27.6 minutes per game coming off the bench. The 6’5 wing is making the most of his opportunity with Jalen Williams out, and the 38th overall pick in 2024 would look mighty good in a reserve role with the Knicks right now.

Knicks' regret in drafting Tyler Kolek grows as Ajay Mitchell breaks out

New York whiffed in the 2024 NBA Draft. Kolek has produced a negative VORP and is significantly below league average by win shares per 48 minutes. Mike Brown and his staff are the second group that hasn’t found a key role for him. Kolek is already 24 years old, and it feels like he may never be ready to help a contender.

New York is all-in on winning. They reached the conference finals last season and fired their coach after the run. Draymond Green may not think the Knicks are contenders, but the franchise believes.

The Knicks should have taken Mitchell. Hindsight is 20-20, but the 6’5 guard is the perfect role player for any contending roster. He can dribble, pass, shoot, and defend multiple positions. The 23-year-old was trapped on OKC’s bench last season, but fans saw glimpses whenever he was given consistent run. With minutes available to start this season, Mitchell has taken his game to another level.

Imagine the 6’5 guard playing next to Miles McBride in the Knicks’ second unit. He would give them another floor spacer, creator, and two-way force to raise their ceiling. Mitchell would be a significant defensive upgrade over Jordan Clarkson with a similar ability to get buckets. He is the exact piece New York is missing, and Mitchell was frustratingly right there when the Knicks took Tyler Kolek.

New York is dangerously close to the second apron and had Tyler Kolek in trade rumors during training camp. They would have zero qualms about moving on from this failed second-round pick.

Ajay Mitchell’s breakout only makes it worse. New York Knicks fans are frustrated with Kolek and yearning for what could have been. It is a nightmare scenario, but there is nothing the franchise can do now. Sadly, regretting and learning a lesson is the best that supporters can hope for.