Knicks may be eyeing a reunion that will have fans absolutely hyped

Despite limited assets and flexibility, the New York Knicks are shaping up to be among the NBA’s most aggressive teams ahead of the trade deadline. And that aggression just might lead to a reunion with Donte DiVincenzo.

Writing for ClutchPoints, Kris Pursiainen reports that the Knicks’ (seemingly feverish) search for another guard has led to “exploratory discussions” with the Minnesota Timberwolves about DiVincenzo’s availability.

“One source familiar with the situation told ClutchPoints that Minnesota sent New York's front office several trade proposals, but that the sides did not come close to any agreement,” Pursiainen explains. “The Timberwolves are said to have some interest in the protected first-round pick the Knicks are owed by the Washington Wizards, according to league sources.”

Reuniting with DiVincenzo would be huge for a Knicks rotation that, despite the recent surge, could use a high-volume sniper in the absence of Landry Shamet. Such a move would also leave New York less reliant on the ever-inconsistent Jordan Clarkson.

Oh, and perhaps most notably, it would let the Knicks deploy DiVincenzo alongside fellow Villanova alums Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart—an opportunity they never got, because the team decided to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns prior to the 2024-25 season.

The Knicks must overcome plenty of challenges to reunite with DiVincenzo

As Pursiainen notes, a prospective reunion with DiVincenzo doesn’t appear imminent. Frankly, it should be considered unlikely.

Adequately compensating the Timberwolves isn’t a huge issue. The Knicks have no outright first-rounders to trade, but do control each of the Wizards’ next two seconds. The first of those is projected to be No. 31 next June. There’s a good chance Washington’s 2027 second-rounder lands within a similar range, too.

Matching salaries is the primary conundrum. The Knicks are within $150,000 of the second apron, and cannot take back more money than they receive. The Wolves, meanwhile, are inside $3.6 million of the second apron, and also cannot take back more salary than they send out. Any deal between the two sides will require a third team.

Even then, figuring out the package looms as a challenge. DiVincenzo is on the books for around $12 million. Unless the Knicks are shipping out Deuce McBride, Guerschon Yabusele, and Pacome Dadiet, Mitchell Robinson has to be part of any agreement. (This assumes New York isn’t moving Hart, or one of its other main guys.)

Minnesota has no use for another big. The Knicks ostensibly need to find a third party that has a ball-handler it will give to Minnesota while taking on Robinson.

At that point, though, New York must weigh its own frontcourt concerns. Its big-man depth is not what it was supposed to be. Both Robinson’s availability and defense have been inconsistent, but moving him for a guard leaves the Knicks with Yabusele, Ariel Hukporti, and two-way-player Trey Jemison to populate the center minutes behind Towns.

Expect the Knicks to pursue multiple trade scenarios

All of this is to say the Knicks have plenty to figure out. Reuniting with DiVincenzo is far from the most likely outcome—especially when the front office seems bent on bagging another floor-general type.

Still, between this and the rumored interest in Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans, it’s clear New York has not tethered itself to any one trade target. That makes sense.

Even with their recent success, the Knicks may require multiple trades to truly championship-proof their roster. And if making moves, plural, is the primary plan, the odds of a DiVincenzo reunion are much higher.