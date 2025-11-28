Knicks' Landry Shamet decision was just made for them

When Landry Shamet first injured his right shoulder, many wondered whether it would force the Knicks to waive his contract before it guarantees in January so that they could sign someone else. Well, it turns out they don’t have to make that decision. Because they can’t.

As SNY’s Ian Begley noted, Shamet would still count against the Knicks’ salary cap if he’s waived, even though his contract is non-guaranteed. Teams that waive non-guaranteed players who have suffered injuries must continue to pay them through recovery. So, at the bare minimum, Shamet would be on the books until he’s healthy.

Something to clarify on Landry Shamet: even if Knicks decided to waive him before his deal is fully guaranteed (they won’t), NYK is still obligated to pay Shamet’s salary while he’s hurt. Team that waives injured player on nonguaranteed deal is obligated to play player for… — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 26, 2025

This defeats any purpose there is to waving him—assuming there ever was one at all.

Landry Shamet’s spot with the Knicks is officially safe

The Knicks are within $150,000 of the second-apron threshold, which they cannot cross. This leaves them unable to sign another prorated veteran minimum until April, without clearing money room the books.

We now know that waiving Shamet will not create any additional wiggle room. The team could give him a pink slip, and it would remain $150,000 within the second apron, unable to sign anyone else.

To be honest, the timeline for Shamet’s recovery may have secured his roster spot even if New York could chisel out financial breathing room by waiving him. Head coach Mike Brown has made that much clear.

Against all odds, the 28-year-old has become essential to the Knicks rotation, not just for volume shooting, but his off-ball motion, and defensive effort. Once healthy, he is arguably even more important now that it looks like Mitchell Robinson will be coming off the bunch. Having more snipers around a definitive non-shooter is critical to keeping the secondary units humming.

Waiting four to six weeks for Shamet to re-enter the fold may not be easy, particularly as New York slogs on without OG Anunoby. But it’s a short enough time that you suck it up, and hope he can contribute upon return.

This Landry Shamet development could have trade implications

Of course, the Knicks keeping Shamet doesn’t come without implications. The rotation will need to be shorter, or heavier on Tyler Kolek. For now, it looks to be the latter.

At the same time, we know New York is expected to kick the tires on acquiring a backup point guard. The absence of Anunoby should also have the front office scouring the market for a bigger reserve wing, unless rookie Mohamed Diawara or, even less likely, sophomore Pacome Dadiet are going to become staples.

Losing Shamet for at least four weeks could expedite one or both of these pursuits—not just because he can’t play, but because the Knicks do not have the means, at the moment, to change up the roster without making some kind of trade.