The insane offer Mike Brown made the Knicks to keep Landry Shamet

Ahead of the New York Knicks' Wednesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets, Mike Brown made an absolutely absurd offer to the team as a show of support to Landry Shamet. After it was reported that Shamet would miss at least four weeks with a sprained shoulder, Brown told reporters ahead of the team's second NBA Cup win that he'd sacrifice his entire salary to ensure that the veteran sharpshooter kept his spot on the team.

Mike Brown really, really believes in Landry Shamet

While Shamet is on a non-guaranteed contract, the Knicks' coach values him highly. Brown liked Shamet most out of the three veterans signed to non-guaranteed contracts throughout the preseason, according to a report from The New York Post's Stefan Bondy.

This belief manifested itself directly on Wednesday when the coach was asked by media members in Charlotte if Shamet's injury might result in any corresponding roster moves.

"That’s something that [the front office] will discuss. But Landry is a really big part of what we’re doing and I’ll give up my salary for him," the Knicks' coach declared.

Even after exiting the team's second matchup against the Magic just minutes in, Shamet is still averaging 9.3 points per game as a 42.4% 3-point shooter through 15 games. That was on track to tie his second-highest career scoring average, one he produced in back-to-back years as a Clipper in 2020 and then Net in 2021.

If the Knicks can get a healthy Shamet back soon, he'll likely continue to be an important part of their improved second unit. He's also become Brown's favorite spot-starter when either Mitchell Robinson or OG Anunoby need a replacement for the night, which has unfortunately been the case more often than not in recent games for New York.

Landry Shamet's shoulder problems are unfortunately not new

The 28-year-old Shamet is in his second year as a member of the Knicks, his sixth NBA franchise in his eight seasons as a professional. Brown wasn't the team's coach last season, but the Wichita State product dealt with a very similar ailment.

When Shamet injured his shoulder last season, the team enacted a multi-step plan to trade for the G-League draft capital necessary to draft both him and sharpshooter Matt Ryan to their Westchester affiliate. This allowed Shamet to rehabilitate with the organization despite not having a regular roster spot.

These cap gymnastics don't seem necessary this season, with the timeframe given of four weeks before Shamet's shoulder sprain will be re-evaluated. The veteran avoided surgery when he dislocated this same right shoulder in last year's preseason and signs are reportedly positive regarding the potential that he can once again avoid undergoing any procedures.