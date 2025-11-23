Landry Shamet injury reveals brutal truth facing Knicks ahead of trade deadline

The New York Knicks will have to sustain yet another loss after Landry Shamet collided with two Orlando Magic players and exited the game with a shoulder injury. With OG Anunoby already having a strained left hamstring, the Knicks were especially thin at the wing position. Potentially needing to go an extended period of time without Shamet might guide New York's focus while trade season is open.

Shamet's shoulder injury is unfortunately familiar

Shamet separated his shoulder last preseason and did not return until late December, after the Knicks pulled off the cap manuevers necessary for him to rehabilitate in Westchester as part of their G-League team.

Once he was able to return to the court, he ended up being key to New York's rotation later on. He played an average of 7.5 minutes per game in 11 playoff appearances for last year's Knicks, averaging 2.4 points on 46.7% 3-point shooting.

His defense, hustle, and seemingly his overall locker room presence are highly valued by the Knicks. Head coach Mike Brown was reportedly a proponent of prioritizing Shamet over both Malcolm Brogdon and Garrison Mathews amid the team's preseason roster crunch, according to Stefan Bondy.

Rough injury timing for Shamet, Knicks

The 28-year-old sharpshooter made his sixth start of the young season against the Magic on Saturday night. He has emerged as Brown's go-to spot starter when either Anunoby or Mitchell Robinson are out for the game.

After chanting his name during the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Knick fans watched Shamet go from roster bubble to important backup in a matter of weeks to begin the current season. He just had a flamethrowing performance against the Miami Heat on Monday, scoring 30 points in the second half for a total of 36 points.

Shamet's 6-of-12 3-point shooting against the Heat may have left anyone with questions about his shoulder feeling silly. However, Bondy wrote today with regard to the wing that "dislocated shoulders are susceptible to re-injury without surgery, which would’ve likely sidelined Shamet for six months."

Josh Hart preaches 'next man up' mentality without Shamet

After the Knicks' second loss to the Magic this season, Brown told reporters in Orlando that Shamet would get a full evaluation in the coming days.

The positionless yet ever-capable Josh Hart also fielded postgame questions from media regarding Shamet's shoulder. "Hope he's good," Hart began, "physically…more-so mentally…it's tough."

After the well-loved teammate shared his sentiments, he snapped quickly back into a solution-oriented mindset.

"But now it's next man up. We gotta figure it out," Hart said.