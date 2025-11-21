Mike Brown already solved a Knicks problem Tom Thibodeau struggled with

Recent reports suggest that Knicks head coach Mike Brown has found a working solution to an issue that plagued the team last season. There were several instances where Knick players, particularly Josh Hart, spoke out after games about the need for the team to ignore egos and sacrifice to play winning basketball. Complaints were consistent throughout the year from several players, according to SNY's Ian Begley, but not anymore early into Brown's tenure.

Knicks players were unhappy with their shot attempts last year

"Last season, there were complaints about shot attempts, who had the ball, 'why am I not getting the ball enough?' That was going on throughout the season, Begley said on his show "The Putback."

It's unknown which players specifically made such complaints, but this plays directly into the Knicks' relationship with "sacrifice" over the years. Players and coaches alike have spoken often of the necessity of sacrificing individual agendas, achivements, or goals for the greater good: the team goal of winning.

Thibodeau would discuss it with regard to discussing average shot attempts or playing time. Hart discussed it often with regard to the same exact statistical representations of sacrifice. But Begley didn't feel like the team was completely following through on those words last season.

Mike Brown seems to have flipped a switch for New York

"When Mike Brown was talking about guys wanting each other to succeed and being willing to sacrifice...last year, I don't think that was always the case," Begley said, juxtaposing the two locker rooms comprised of mostly the same players.

Members of the Knicks could simply just be hiding their individual displeasure with their offensive roles. They might not have any at all, but that may only be a temporary state of affairs. The situation as of now, however, seems improved from last season.

"I haven't heard the same this year," Begley declared on his show. "That's not to say it's not happening, but it was apparent last year in talking to people around the team...this year, I have not heard that."

Knicks are dishing and swishing under Brown

In their new offense, the Knicks are getting more 3-pointers up and getting into their actions earlier. While some players' individual scoring averages may be down from the previous season, the ball is moving more freely, more consistently, and more often.

Jalen Brunson's potential new role playing off the ball more often dominated headlines going into the regular season; his usage rate is in the 96th percentile thus far, the same as last season, but is over two full percentage points higher.

New York may not lead the league in corner 3-point makes and attempts for the entirety of the regular season. Brown, however, does seem intent on continuing to instill his principles in his new roster and help them head into the playoffs as the most versatile group possible.