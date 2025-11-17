Mike Brown's plans for Landry Shamet started at Wichita State

The New York Knicks had an unlikely hero to thank for their NBA Cup victory on Friday. Landry Shamet had a career-high 36 points off the bench to help propel the Knicks, missing two key starters, past the Miami Heat. Head coach Mike Brown revealed after the win that Shamet's performance was in-line with what he had seen from him over the last decade.

When New York made their coaching change in the offseason, it was inevitable that Brown would be watching plenty of the team's game film from the past season. Coaching candidates need to bring ideas to interviews that intrigue general managers and team governors. Once hired, they especially have to familiarize themselves with the process from the season before.

Brown, however, went as far as to reference Shamet's time at Wichita State on Friday night. He thinks the role Shamet played in college helps him as a sharpshooting specialist at the NBA level.

"His pace in the frontcourt, along with his gravity, is unbelievable. And then he’s a threat to shoot it. People can sleep on him if they want but if you think about him at Wichita State, he was a point guard then and he was extremely athletic," the Knicks' coach said of the former Shocker, who played at Wichita State for three seasons from 2016-18.

The praise did not stop there as Brown added that Shamet would "dunk on you in a heartbeat" and is more than just a shooter. He spoke to the wing's ability to drive past defenders that close out on him at the 3-point line, which ties into his read-and-react system.

Brown saw Shamet's rotation potential last season

Brown, speaking to reporters after Friday night's game, also spoke to what he noticed from Shamet's 2024-25 tape.

“I think he shot almost 40% from the three. But more than anything else, defensively- you feel him defensively. He moves his feet very well. He’s longer and stronger than what you think. He plays his behind off chasing guys, playing the pick-and-roll, and then he plays with pace," the Knicks' coach said of the 6'4 wing.

It's still quite early in the season, but Shamet is on track for a career-best performance from downtown. He's converting on 44.6% of his 3-point looks to start the 2026 campaign, with Friday's bonanza leaving him at 25 of 56 on his threes thus far.

Knick fans should not expect Shamet to set a new career high each game throughout this stretch without Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby. They can, however, seemingly expect Coach Brown to be unafraid to rely on the hot hand. That was clearly Shamet on Friday night, who will get more opportunities while Anunoby misses time.