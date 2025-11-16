Knicks' fatal flaw will be on full display if OG Anunoby misses time

The New York Knicks are known for being tough. They've showed they can stomach losing their star guard for stretches. They can patch together offense for a week or two. But with OG Anunoby’s hamstring injury holding him out for at least two weeks, New York’s thinnest position group might simply be too bare. They'll soon find out if they have the wing depth to withstand it.

The reality is, New York has two starting-caliber, star-level, two-way wings. Anunoby is one. Mikal Bridges is the other. Now that one of them is set to miss time, the Knicks could be in some trouble. That vulnerability has been lurking under the surface from the start of this season. Anunoby limping off of the court against the Miami Heat on Friday brought it straight to the surface.

Anunoby had barely played five minutes before suffering the injury. With Jalen Brunson already out, the Knicks were leaning slightly more on OG for creation, spacing, for defensive stability, and everything that makes their lineup feel balanced.

Josh Hart will likely take on much of the weight, given his tendency to step up for New York. However, asking him to mirror Anunoby’s defensive assignments would be unfair. Landry Shamet and Miles McBride will have to guard larger, more physical wings. Jordan Clarkson may even be stretched into responsibilities he was not brought in to handle.

None of these players are bad. Several Knick injuries, however, might propel them into roles larger than they can handle. Modern NBA teams expose size mismatches immediately.

Brown & Towns will be under the spotlight

Offensively, this all makes Karl-Anthony Towns more central. That was visible in the win over the Heat, where he finished with a game-high 39 points and 11 rebounds. The Knicks can survive leaning on KAT for scoring. They can survive choppy possessions without Brunson. What they can’t easily replace, however, is knowing that Anunoby is roaming defensively, erasing mismatches, and calming games down by simply playing.

This offseason, New York improved its depth. But at the wings? They mostly have raw, young prospects outside of their starters. However, with Mike Brown in charge, the Knicks have seen a reinvented offense and modernized system. We have yet to see how this specific group might adjust and find a way to survive these injuries

This certainly qualifies as Brown's first major challenge as the Knicks' head coach. Let's see if he, and his group, can make it through successfully.