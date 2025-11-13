Jalen Brunson injury could expose Knicks’ biggest offseason gamble

New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson has suffered an injury that many are hoping looked worse than it actually is. Brunson rolled his ankle during the Nov. 12 loss to the Orlando Magic and was later seen leaving Madison Square Garden on crutches.

Whether or not Brunson misses significant time, the Knicks' pursuit of depth is about to be put to the test with minimal margin for error.

New York invested heavily in creating the type of depth that it simply lacked in 2024-25. It signed former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson and forward Guerschon Yabusele, re-signed Landry Shamet, and brought in Malcolm Brogdon before his surprising retirement cut his tenure short.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown has also committed to providing more playing time to super sub Miles McBride, while Tyler Kolek remains a factor as a second-year player in the developmental stage.

With Brunson potentially sidelined, the quality of the Knicks' newfound depth is about to be put to the test. It's not just a matter of replacing 28.0 points and 6.5 assists per game—both of which rank in the top 15 in the NBA—but redefining the offense without losing the team's identity.

Thankfully, the Knicks have prepared to not only alleviate some of the pressure Brunson faces but play at a strong level with or without him on the court.

Jalen Brunson injury will test how successful Knicks' offseason was

With Brunson at least hobbled, the most likely increases in playing time will be for Clarkson and McBride. They're the most proven sources of offense, particularly in areas of shot creation, three-point shooting, and playmaking.

Thankfully, the burden of creating for others won't fall exclusively to the guards, as Mikal Bridges continues to emerge as one of the best playmaking wings in the NBA.

Bridges is currently averaging a career-best 4.9 assists per game, exceeding five assists in seven of his 11 appearances. Josh Hart is also a proven commodity as far as playmaking is concerned, which further softens the blow in that regard.

The reality remains, however, that the Knicks will need to win via strength in numbers with their superstar scorer and playmaker hampered or even sidelined.

In the backcourt, Clarkson and McBride must provide steady and reliable production. McBride should also offer value as an active defender, which Clarkson will need to do his best to follow suit with considering he likely won't be able to offset defensive concerns in the way Brunson is able to in a high-volume role.

Landry Shamet, meanwhile, will be trusted to build upon his recent surge of double-digit scoring performances and efficient floor-spacing efforts.

The quietly massive burden being carried during these trying times, however, belongs to Yabusele. The second unit needs to be a strength when the starting lineup is depleted, particularly when a reserve becomes a temporary starter and their value to the bench must be replaced. With Yabusele struggling to find his footing in New York, the pressure has officially mounted for him to right the ship.

The Knicks have committed to strengthening the depth of the rotation, and with Brunson injured, the time is now for the players to justify the investment.