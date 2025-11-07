Knicks may be gifted a perfect trade target if Ja Morant situation keeps spiraling

The Ja Morant saga in Memphis has not quite hit Defcon 1. But on the heels of a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team and a smattering of not-so-encouraging public remarks, it could be headed in that direction.

If and when it does, the New York Knicks should be prepared to call the Grizzlies about Cam Spencer.

The 25-year-old signed a four-year, $10.4 million contract over the summer, so he can’t be traded until December 15. That’s fine. The Knicks needn’t approach this situation with the utmost urgency, and this gives Morant’s dynamic with the Grizzlies more time to deteriorate.

Cam Spencer is a perfect fit for the Knicks

Drafted at 53rd overall in 2024, Spencer entered the league renowned for his outside shooting ability, and his defensive intensity. He’s living up to both billings now.

Even last year, as a rookie, it was clear he defended with a no-holds-barred competitive spirit. Standing 6’3”, he guards with the physicality that belies his size. Memphis has thrown him on everyone from guards who run the offense to motion shooters to even some bigger wings, such as Ron Holland II, Scottie Barnes, and RJ Barrett.

Spencer’s shooting stroke, meanwhile, fits the Knicks’ commitment to jacking more threes. Fifty-six other players have attempted as many triples as him. Tyrese Maxey and AJ Green are the only ones matching his 47.7 percent clip from beyond the arc.

This efficiency (probably) won’t hold all season. But dating back to last year, Spencer has shown he can knock down outside shots while being used in a variety of ways: trailing plays, dribbling around ball screens, firing out of hand-offs, pulling up, coming off pindowns, etc.

Slotting him into the rotation would add depth the Knicks clearly need. The middle of their rotation isn’t as reliable as they thought, and they still need a more dependable backup playmaker behind Jalen Brunson. Though Spencer isn't a conventional floor general, he’s capable of initiating half-court sets against bench units. His downhill passing is perfect for Mike Brown’s “drive-and-spray” philosophy, and the 6.7 assists per 36 minutes he’s averaging this season would actually lead the Knicks.

New York must contend with the elephant in the room

Aside from New York needing Memphis to embrace a teardown, it also needs interest in Spencer to remain under wraps. He’s not someone who should command first-round equity—which is great, because the Knicks have no first-rounders to offer. Even by those standards, though, it’s not clear whether they’d have enough to entice Memphis.

Dangling the Washington Wizards’ 2026 first-round pick (which is going to become 2026 and 2027 second-round picks) could be a nice start. Pacome Dadiet plus those two selections gets the Knicks a rotation upgrade, and saves some money. New York has first-round swaps to offer as well. Tyler Kolek might also interest Memphis if it’s dealing away a guard.

Many may already be flinching at the idea of surrendering some combination of the above assets for a fairly unproven name. Yet, so much of Spencer’s value is also rooted in his current contract. He’s under team control through 2028-29, and will never make more than 1.7 percent of the salary cap.

This is the kind of affordable talent New York needs as it navigates an increasingly expensive core. So if the Grizzlies do decide to hit the reset button, the Knicks should let the rest of the league duke it out over Morant, while they swoop in to chase Spencer—an under-the-radar player who’d make a world of difference.