Mike Brown is already reinventing the Knicks offense

The harsh truth that could stop Mike Brown from giving Knicks fans what they want

Since taking the reins of the New York Knicks, Mike Brown has made it clear the offense will undergo a major facelift. It’s only preseason, but the functional overhaul is already underway. And the changes become painfully obvious when looking at how fast New York is playing.

Speed is among the biggest promises Brown has made when discussing his vision. Skeptics have looked at the roster, and wondered how he’d deliver. New York is not especially athletic, and Jalen Brunson, its best player, has spent the entirety of his tenure dominating the ball more than anyone in the NBA. This says nothing of the apparent plan to start two bigs, a philosophical stance that runs counter to playing at a faster clip.

These perceived limitations are not slowing the Knicks down in preseason. Their offense is off to the races—and may have room to play even faster.

The Knicks are getting out in transition a lot

New York is so far churning through 101.3 possessions per 48 minutes. That is noticeably higher than the 97.6 they used during the 2024-25 regular season, and would have ranked inside the top five of the league.

Looking at the raw pace, though, doesn’t do justice for the changes taking place. Preseason basketball tends to unfurl at warp speed for everyone. The Knicks, in fact, played nearly 105 possessions per 48 minutes during the 2024 preseason.

Still, the manner in which they’re operating right now says a great deal. They are not just looking to push after grabbing rebounds. They are running even after inbounding the ball on the heels of opponent makes.

Over 20 percent of New York’s points are coming in transition. That is nearly a 50 percent increase from last season’s fast-break volume, which accounted for just 13.6 percent of the team’s buckets.

If you’re wondering whether this is a typical-preseason bump for the Knicks, the answer is a resounding no. Only 12.3 percent of their offense came on the break during last year’s exhibition stylings.

Mike Brown is already installing plenty of other offensive changes

The Knicks are already taking more of their shots from beyond the arc (42.4 percent now, compared to 38.2 percent last season). Karl-Anthony Towns’ own three-point volume has not skyrocketed, but he’s spending more time in the corners. Getting him the ball in position to turn corners is also helping him generate more free throws.

OG Anunoby needed only one preseason half to prove he’s an ideal fit for the way New York wants to play. He is moving more without the ball, and seems in line for more grab-and-go opportunities. Mikal Bridges is getting to the rim more often. Mitchell Robinson is running hand-offs.

Don’t let Brunson’s efficiency distract you from how fast he’s playing, and how much he’s working away from the ball. Five-out lineups look like they’ll be more of a staple, and not just when Deuce McBride gets time with the starters.

Two preseason games isn’t enough evidence to make declarative conclusions. Changes also can’t be ignored when they are so distinct. Brown wasn’t kidding about restructuring the Knicks’ offense, and if the early returns are any indication, this reinvention will lead to a revitalization.