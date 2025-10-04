OG Anunoby needed only one half to show the Knicks he's headed for a monster season

OG Anunoby could not suit up for the New York Knicks’ first preseason game due to a hand injury. It took him only two quarters of their second matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers to prove that he’s worth the wait—and that he might be barreling toward a career year.

Through just under 17 minutes of action, Anunoby scored 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including a 3-of-5 clip from beyond the arc. While we did not see extended pockets of him creating his own shot, this is looking more like a feature rather than a bug.

All of Anunoby’s best touches came within the flow of the offense. He ran the floor, fired threes off the catch, and made quick decisions on the move. There was even a possession in which he grabbed a rebound, dribbled the length of the floor, and teed up Mitchell Robinson for an alley-oop:

This feels more like the type of movement and flow the New York Knicks are building towards. Wing cuts on both sides, quick decisions. pic.twitter.com/vMIgfdUq0h — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) October 4, 2025

The one assist doesn’t do Anunoby’s ball movement nearly enough justice. The Knicks are clearly going to employ more free-flowing actions under head coach Mike Brown, right down to double-cutting wings. Anunoby looks like he might be able to facilitate from the middle of the floor after the catch in those situations. He nearly dimed up Robinson on one of those plays, but the big man’s finishing attempt ended in a foul.

This could be the best season of Anunoby’s career

Anunoby provided glimpses last year into having a deeper offensive bag . The stretch without Jalen Brunson towards the end of the season, in particular, showcased his ability to get downhill, finish, and even draw fouls.

That version of Anunoby is fantastic—a potential All-Star. What we just saw, albeit for only a half, is even better.

Playing within the flow of an egalitarian offense allows Anunoby to experience the best of both worlds. He will still get his fair share of touches and shots, but won’t have to do so much of the legwork that he’s gassed on the defensive end.

Speaking of which: He remains a nightmare on that side of the floor. His capacity to switch across basically every position remains intact, and he will continue to muck up possessions away from the ball when opponents are spinning into blind spots.

Playing alongside Mitchell Robinson looks good on him, too. Having him as a backstop empowers Anunoby to be even more active. That is horrifying…for 29 other teams.

Last season represented the peak of Anunoby’s powers so far. He set a new career high in scoring, played in 74 games, and had a case as the team’s second most important player. This year, he might be even better. Which is great. Because the Knicks aren’t built to contend without him operating at or close to his apex.