Mike Brown's vision for Jalen Brunson features change Knicks fans will love

And just like that, Knicks Media Day has arrived. The 2025-26 season is upon us, and fans are getting their first peeks at what they can expect this year. Mike Brown revealed one clear plan he has for his best player, saying that he wants to get Jalen Brunson more catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Mike Brown is asked about utilizing Jalen Brunson off the ball:



"The biggest thing I want to do for him is get easy shots. One of the easiest shots is a spray three...I'm a big proponent of touching the paint and spraying that basketball for a catch-and-shoot three" pic.twitter.com/ywzk3Z8CPY — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) September 23, 2025

Speaking at Media Day, Brown explained that catch-and-shoot threes, or "spray threes", as he called them, are some of the easiest shots in basketball. He's not wrong, and the numbers speak for themselves. Last season, the league average for catch-and-shoot threes was 37.3, according to league tracking data.

The league average for unassisted threes, meaning threes that came off the dribble, was 33 percent last season. Getting Brunson some higher-percentage looks is a great way to generate easier offense while also helping to preserve some of his energy.

Brunson is a great off-ball player

According to the league's play type data, only 10 percent of Brunson's offensive possessions were used in spot-up situations last season. While it is a small piece of the pie, Brunson is elite at it. He ranked in the 97.7th percentile in terms of points per possession in those opportunities.

The key will be finding ways to get him the ball in those spots. A lot of it stems from movement. As Brown alluded to, he wants players to drive and kick, getting the ball in the paint and then spraying it out for an open teammate.

More drives from supporting players

For the Knicks' supporting cast, that will mean increasing their drive rate. Brown will likely want more drives from players like Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Miles McBride.

Last season, according to league tracing data, Brunson led the team in drives where he touched the paint before passing to a teammate; the Knicks generated 1.18 points per drive on those plays. The good news is that Bridges, Anunoby, and Josh Hart were all efficient at that action as well.

The next step is upping the volume. Everyone knows that Brown wants the Knicks to play faster; they will now have to show that they can make smart decisions with the added movement and faster play. Speed doesn't just mean running; they need to make faster decisions, all of which should lead to better looks for BRunson.

Ultimately, Brunson will still spend plenty of time on the ball, as he should. He is the game's best closer and brilliant at getting to his own spots. However, more off-ball looks will help save his brilliance for later in games.