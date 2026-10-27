Knicks are using G-League to develop new young core amid second apron crunch

The New York Knicks reached the top of the basketball world when they took down the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals in five games. Leon Rose’s front office, however, doesn’t seem satisfied with just one title. And they're laying the groundwork for potentially-sustained success.

Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has spoken to his desire to help keep the Knicks’ core together, even if it means taking tens of millions of dollars less than the maximum on his next contract with the team. Even though the team signed Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado, and Mohamed Diawara to long-term contracts this past offseason, it’s hard to ignore Mitchell Robinson's departure. Or that Miles McBride, now the longest-tenured player on the team, seems headed for a similar fate unless the Knicks have something up their sleeves.

Even after winning the NBA title, though, a degree of urgency seems to have been added to New York's developmental efforts at the G-League level. It could be a result of the organization’s decision to treat the salary cap’s second apron as a hard cap, or the intentional pause in negotiations with Towns, McBride, and Josh Hart, that have Rose and company looking toward the future. Regardless, there are going to be plenty of fresh faces in Westchester.

Knicks are building young core through NBA Draft, free agency

Teams good enough to contend for championships typically don't have the flexibility to trade for talented young players. Surpluses that allow teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire players like Jared McCain aren't common.

The Knicks are using the draft picks they have to add young talent, but also seem to have their eyes set on talented players around the league. Ahead of Summer League, the Westchester Knicks added Motor City Cruise star Jaden Akins to their roster. The Detroit Pistons’ decision to select Ebuka Okorie further buried Akins on the team’s depth chart of guards, leaving him looking elsewhere for playing time. New York was interested, and is reportedly high on the 23-year-old guard.

The Knicks drafted Jack Kayil and Tyler Nickel after winning the 2026 NBA title, stashing the former overseas and seemingly planning to give the latter as much run as possible in the G-League. After the regular season got started, New York waived two-way player Kevin McCullar Jr. to make room for Dalton Knecht, the 17th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024. Brown told reporters on Sunday that Knecht would go down to the G-League so that he could get on the court in orange and blue, according to Kristian Winfield.

Add Dink Pate, who lost his eligibility battle with the NCAA, back into the mix, and you'll see there are some legitimately interesting young talents on Westchester's roster.

With Elfrid Payton in tow to help organize the offense, it's easy to see what Rose — and 2025 G-League Executive of the Year, Ryan Borges — are building within, and for, the organization.