Knicks rookie contract deadline clears up where Jack Kayil, Tyler Nickel will play

Over a month after the 2026 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks have yet to sign either of their selections in Jack Kayil or Tyler Nickel. Some clarity, however, came from Wednesday's deadline for teams to make required tenders to their second round picks.

The Knicks simply had to offer Kayil and Nickel each a one-year, non-guaranteed NBA contract by August 5 to retain their draft rights until next year's draft. It was a no-brainer, especially because the eventually-incoming rookies don't have to sign those deals for New York to retain exclusive negotiating power.

On Friday, The Athletic confirmed that New York's front office made those tenders by Wednesday's deadline. One of the two Knicks rookies already signaled they won't be taking theirs. And while the other has a fifth year of college with plenty of potential earnings calling his name, he seems set to join the reigning NBA Champions — one way or another.

Jack Kayil's new deal overseas puts potential Knicks roster spot to rest

Kayil had an announcement of his own on Friday, with the guard having agreed to a new five-year contract with Alba Berlin. That'll keep him overseas for now, although the Knicks still have his draft rights as a result of making the required tender.

Kayil certainly has fans within the Knicks' organization. His NBA-readiness at Summer League surprised members of the organization at multiple levels, according to team sources.

That kind of buzz at Summer League contributed to some speculation, and potentially even reporting from The Post, that the German guard would spend next season stateside. Especially if the reigning NBA Champions decided to trade someone like Tyler Kolek for much-needed depth at center, a need for Kayil's skillset could have opened up.

However, Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson, Jose Alvarado, and Kolek look set to back Jalen Brunson up. Without much room for Kayil, the 20-year-old guard will continue to develop overseas — playing against professionals, and getting more playing time than he would in orange and blue.

Tyler Nickel looks set to join Knicks, one way or another

There's currently less clarity surrounding Nickel's situation than Kayil's. He was recently ruled eligible to return to NCAA Basketball for a fifth season, in an era of NIL that could pay the 22-year-old extremely well. According to SNY, though, the incoming rookie is reportedly "all in on starting his pro career."

In Nickel's case, it might actually be a good sign that he didn't take the tender New York was required to make him. A two-way contract, intended for players with three or fewer years of service time in the NBA, does not count as a required tender.

If the young forward wants to take his shot at the pros, he may have one via one of the Knicks' three spots for two-way players. They're the only team in the NBA without a single player signed to one of the hybrid contracts.

Two-way deals aren't fully guaranteed, which is why Kayil was ineligible to sign one — even if the Knicks had bought him out of his deal with Mega Basket. However, neither were the required tenders the Knicks made to Kayil and Nickel by Wednesday.

Whether it's on a two-way with G-League flexibility, or even a standard deal that takes up what is currently New York's "last" roster spot, the Knicks should have options with regard to bringing Nickel to the NBA.