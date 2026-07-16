Little-known CBA wrinkle puts fate of Knicks rookie standout in unexpected hands

New York Knicks draft pick Jack Kayil has essentially done nothing but impress since getting to Summer League. The German point had 12 points and three assists in his debut, his averages from Alba Berlin, before leading the Knicks' scoring with 19 against the Detroit Pistons.

The opener, though, was all it took for rumblings to start about where Kayil would be spending the 2026-27 NBA season. He's under contract with Mega Basket in Serbia, but The New York Post's Stefan Bondy gave way to speculation about this upcoming season by tweeting about rumors surrounding Kayil coming over to the United States earlier than previously expected.

Knicks two-way player Kevin McCullar Jr. has been nowhere to be found at NBA Summer League, leaving room for Kayil. A little-known CBA wrinkle, though, excludes international players from leaving Europe to sign non-guaranteed NBA deals. New York has one roster spot left to add to a center group of two. Unless they move a guard ahead of Kayil on the depth chart, the only way he'll realistically end up stateside is if Mega Basket agrees to let him — or if the Knicks' front office has something up their sleeve nobody sees coming.

CBA clause limits Knicks' options with Kayil's contract overseas

International players can be released from active FIBA contracts to come play in the NBA. Those clauses are already baked into those players' contracts overseas, with specific buyout amounts outlined for all types of scenarios.

NBA teams are certainly on the hook for some cash in these situations. There's a maximum International Player Payment Amount (IPPA) they can dole out, with players themselves responsible for the difference in any cases where a club and player agreed to a larger buyout.

For example, Minnesota Timberwolves first-round draft pick Leandro Bolmaro would've had to have paid $150,000 to FC Barcelona to come to the NBA as soon as possible. He, instead, opted to play overseas first.

Regardless of the size of the buyout, there's a timer that begins ticking as soon as a player and club land on one. The player can't sign a non-guaranteed NBA contract for one calendar year. Unless Mega Basket plans on being in the business of losing Kayil for nothing, the Knicks would need to make an IPPA.

That would take Kayil out of the running for any kind of non-guaranteed deal, with two-ways definitely included.

The Knicks' decision already seemed simple — a third center is more important to their title defense than another player at guard. But Kayil's contract overseas might have essentially just made the choice for them.