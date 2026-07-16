Knicks' draft pick is putting them in a roster crunch with every game

The New York Knicks are gearing up for their 2026 NBA title defense, with the Championship-winning squad retaining all of its free agents outside of Mitchell Robinson. #39 overall draft pick Jack Kayil, however, is complicating things, one performance at a time, at NBA Summer League.

The German point guard missed the Knicks' first bit of action in Las Vegas due to a wrinkle with his contract overseas. Once the Knicks were able to get him to the United States, though, it's been downhill from there for Kayil. After notching 12 points and three assists in his debut against the San Antonio Spurs, he led the Knicks' scoring efforts against the Detroit Pistons.

Kayil scored 19 points on New York's way to its first win of 2026 NBA Summer League, with four assists and three steals to boot. The Knicks only have one roster spot left, though — raising a crucial question. Is keeping Kayil stateside more important than adding a third center?

Knicks' loss of Mitchell Robinson, Ariel Hukporti puts them in tough spot

The Knicks' center depth was a strength of theirs last season. Karl-Anthony Towns said he was one of two starting centers on New York's roster, with Robinson being the other. Now, his former backup is a member of a rival team in Boston.

New York did add Andre Drummond this offseason, signing him to a one-year contract worth the $3.9 million veteran's minimum. While the center might not replace Robinson entirely, he was certainly one of the market's better options. And the Knicks have the defensive infrastructure to help offset his shortcomings on that end of the court.

Even then, last season was the third straight regular season in which Towns led the entire NBA in offensive fouls. He could be in for a much improved campaign in this regard, but the Knicks' front office didn't turn a 21-win squad into a contender (without tanking) by relying on hope.

Kayil being this good in Summer League seems to have surprised everyone. But simply because of the position he plays, and the Knicks having started their offseason with re-commitments to Jose Alvarado, Jordan Clarkson, and Landry Shamet, the incoming German rookie presents as more of a luxury for New York's title defense than a necessity.

If the Knicks can find a way to get Kayil to the United States for the 2026-27 season, it'd be just as much of a win for fans as it would for the team's scouting department. Kayil looks ready to contribute to team-centric play on both ends of the court, and has a 27-foot pull-up 3-pointer in his bag to boot. But depth at center might have to be the priority, unless Leon Rose & Company have a trade up their sleeves that creates need at guard.