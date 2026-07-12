It may have taken Jack Kayil just one Summer League game to change his NBA fate

When the New York Knicks drafted Jack Kayil with the 39th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, there seemed to be a discrepancy between the organization and point guard with regard to how he'd be spending the 2026-27 season.

While Kayil told media after being selected that he hoped to come straight over to the United States, SNY's Ian Begley reported shortly after that the Knicks were planning on keeping him in Europe. After securing clearance from Mega Basket, Kayil's current club in Serbia, for the point guard to play in Las Vegas, though, New York's front office worked to get him on the court as soon as possible.

Kayil wasn't even on the team's Summer League roster when the event officially tipped off, but wound up able to play in their second game against the San Antonio Spurs. And his 12-point, 3-assist performance might have inspired the team to start thinking about how they can make some room for Kayil in New York.

Was it love at first sight for the Knicks and Jack Kayil?

After the Knicks' 70-49 defeat at the hands of the Spurs, The New York Post's Stefan Bondy tweeted that it wouldn't surprise him to see the team change course on their 2027 plans for Kayil. The scribe posted that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the Knicks opted not to stash Kayil with Serbia's Mega Basket.

The German point guard played just 21 minutes in the contest, but helped an otherwise dreadful Knicks Summer League offense find some sort of footing. While he only connected on five of his 14 shot attempts, seven were heaves from 3-point range as New York searched for any semblance of offensive production.

The team failed to score 50 points — proof that those efforts weren't exactly successful. But Kayil chipped in three assists and two steals, that only came at the cost of just one turnover. That certainly made his production worthwhile for a squad that didn't necessarily have much else going on.

Even if Kayil doesn't end up spending the 2027 NBA season in the United States, his opening performance was good enough to generate whatever rumblings inspired Bondy's tweet. The Knicks are clearly impressed by the young German guard, even after just 21 minutes. And with how the vast majority of the team performed against San Antonio, it's hard to blame them.

Regardless of whether Kayil or #47 overall draft pick Tyler Nickel wind up contributing to the Knicks' regular season rotation, it has to feel good to have an NBA Championship winning squad decide that they want you around. It's a lot of pressure to live up to; both are off to great starts.