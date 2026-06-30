Knicks revealed their Jack Kayil plans with Landry Shamet pivot vs. Hawks

The New York Knicks didn't draft any players in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, but walked away from the second with a new pair of young prospects. Before taking Vanderbilt's Tyler Nickel with the 47th overall pick, the Knicks added guard Jack Kayil from Germany with the 39th overall selection.

During New York's first round series against the Atlanta Hawks, head coach Mike Brown turned to veteran sharpshooter Landry Shamet for ball handling and playmaking before fully pivoting to Karl-Anthony Towns as the team's offensive fulcrum. The blueprint for Kayil in orange and blue might not look too different.

If the German guard pans out developmentally, he can bring his 3-point shooting to Brown's rotation with the ball handling ability that New York unfairly tried to squeeze out of Shamet in April. The Knicks extending Shamet himself to a four-year contract gives Kayil the perfect mentor, too.

The 20-year-old doesn't need to contribute right away. His team, though, has paved the way for him to fill a huge role once he's ready.

Knicks' Shamet adjustment reveals potential NBA blueprint for Kayil

After extending the 29-year-old through the 2030 season, the Knicks don't have to worry about replacing Shamet any time soon. Brown's adjustment against the Hawks, though, revealed the vision the Knicks may have been seeing when scouting Kayil.

The guard averaged over 12 points per game for Alba Berlin, with a wily shot diet that likely will not translate to the next level. SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks' plans include Kayil remaining overseas, where he'll be able to continue his development. Now, though, he might have a better idea of the kind of role his NBA team wants him to play once he makes it over.

Shamet's catch-and-shoot 3-point ability is integral to the floor spacing that stars like Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby benefited from throughout the postseason. Beating closeouts, taking defenders to the basket and making extra reads to shooters in the corners, is the kind of game-changing wrinkle that Shamet was able to add to New York's offense in the NBA Finals.

Kayil's ball handling ability seems much more natural, from limited Alba Berlin film following New York's selection of the young guard, and could certainly position him to thrive as an off-ball scorer once he does make his way over to the NBA.

Streamlining his shot diet, having him serve more as a sharpshooting playmaker than a true creating guard, could be the adjustment from Brown's side of things that gets him there.