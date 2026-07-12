Tyler Nickel might be writing Knicks' 2024 second round pick out of NY's future

The New York Knicks are already enjoying some promising returns from Tyler Nickel, their second ever draft pick as 2026 NBA Champions. The sharpshooter from Vanderbilt, taken 47th overall, only needed one Summer League performance to earn a starting spot in their second game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Fans are reasonably excited to be adding Nickel to a Championship-level team. And after #39 overall pick Jack Kayil shined in his debut, The New York Post speculated that he might not be starting his NBA career overseas. While it's unequivocally exciting for fans to see new talent succeed, it's getting harder to find room for 2024 draft pick Kevin McCullar Jr. in the Knicks' future plans.

New York took McCullar Jr. out of Kansas with the 56th overall pick in 2024's draft. Last year, the wing split time between the big club and their G-League affiliate in Westchester — giving him chances to get both playing time and NBA Championship-winning experience. But each standout performance from Nickel in Las Vegas feels like it's pushing McCullar Jr. out of the picture.

Nickel's emergence could squeeze McCullar Jr. out of Knicks' plans

The NBA's new era of parity proves each year that bench depth is a necessity for playoff runs. Having a full supply of capable role players is a luxury, not an issue. But the second apron, and its penalties, have also made it increasingly difficult to retain that depth over time.

Drafting good players isn't enough for front offices to maintain their status atop the league anymore. Those players, if they contributed to winning efforts, will be offered more money elsewhere. And replacing them, in the late first round or anywhere in the second, becomes the next priority.

The Knicks learned that lesson the hard way when Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder two summers ago. The center was willing to take a pay-cut to stay in New York, but the Thunder backed up enough Brink's trucks to wash anyone's loyalty away.

McCullar Jr. was signed to a two-way contract last season, but remains a free agent with the Knicks already two games into their Las Vegas competition. Nickel's emergence might leave New York's front office feeling like they don't necessarily have to move mountains to keep McCullar Jr. around — especially if Kayil's coming over to the United States.

It's entirely possible that the Knicks wind up finding a way to keep McCullar Jr. in New York, whether it's in Manhattan, Westchester, or both. At the moment, though, it's unclear just how important that is to the defending NBA Champions. And with each 3-pointer, Nickel's case for McCullar Jr.'s role gets even stronger.