Knicks' draft history may reveal what's in store for Tyler Nickel

The Knicks’ first two summer league games can be classified as brutal watches. One day after putting up 65 points in their opener, they somehow scored 16 fewer the following day. The good thing is that most fans don't care all that much being they just won the championship a month ago.

The player that has made the most noise for New York in the two poor summing outings though is 2026 second-round pick Tyler Nickel. While it will be quite difficult for him to crack the rotation of a reigning NBA championship team, he looks like he could have a promising future wearing blue and orange. If he does, Nickel would become the latest second-rounder to do so for the Knicks.

Nickel could become yet another useful second-round pick by the Knicks

It’s become fairly evident after just two games that Nickel won’t hesitate to shoot from deep. Playing 52 total minutes in summer league thus far, the 6-7 forward has attempted a whopping 21 three-pointers. He has knocked down 10 of them, and has combined to score 34 points in the two defeats. He also had an impressive chasedown block on Saturday, a play he was known from him in college as well.

The 47th overall pick in June’s draft, Nickel should be able to stick in the NBA as a long-distance shooter, and someone who competes at the defensive end. New York has seen other somewhat recent second-round draft choices do the same.

The Knicks just had two of their second-round picks in Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride in their rotation during the playoff run which culminated in their first championship in 53 years. They were actually the two longest-tenured players on the team as well (Robinson signed with the Celtics this offseason).

Even Ariel Hukporti (58th and final pick in the 2024 draft) had a big rejection on Luke Kornet in the NBA Finals-clinching Game 5. Tyler Kolek (34th selection in 2024) only saw garbage time in the playoffs. He had his moments last year though, including in their huge comeback win over the Cavaliers on Christmas Day, as well as their win against the Spurs in the NBA Cup Finals.

Mohamed Diawara (51st selection in 2025) made seven starts as a rookie and connected on 36.9 percent of his three-point tries. The 21-year-old showed enough to be handed a new four-year contract this offseason (last year is a team option).

Other somewhat recent second-round picks such as Jericho Sims (37 starts with NY) and Damyean Dotson (averaged double figures in scoring during his second season) had their moments. A little further back, Landry Fields was a 2010-11 All-Rookie First Team member after being taken with the 39th overall pick.

Few teams get more out of second-round choices than the Knicks. It shouldn’t surprise anyone if Nickel becomes yet another example of them doing so.