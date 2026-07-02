It would take departure of beloved Knicks guard to land long-coveted backup big

With the recent departure of Mitchell Robinson, the New York Knicks find themselves with a 7-foot-sized vacancy at their backup center position. With this, the debate over who they could now look to pursue as the veteran's heir apparent has become a major topic of discussion.

Though guys like free agent Kevon Looney have been heavily linked to the organization as a realistic option for the club to pursue, the rotationally ostracised Pelicans pivot, Yves Missi, still finds himself residing on the rumored trade market.

Considering their reported long-standing interest in the former first-round pick, now may be as good a time as any to finally pull the trigger on a deal.

Of course, in doing so, Mile McBride may have to be used as an outbound asset in the exchange due to his specific salary coupled with his impressive on-court productivity.

Deuce McBride may need to be moved for Knicks to land Yves Missi

Throughout his five seasons with the organization, McBride has seemingly improved his game with every passing year and has established himself as a beloved member of New York's second unit.

Despite being limited to just 41 games as a result of a sports hernia, 2025-26 proved to be the guard's best of his career, posting 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Sadly, due to his expiring deal along with the team's strengthened backcourt depth what with the presences of Jalen Brunson, Landry Shamet, Tyler Kolek, and the recent additions of Jack Kayil and Tyler Nickel by way of the NBA Draft, it seems that McBride may be more expendable than ever.

Considering he's widely viewed as the best trade chip on the second unit for the Knicks, swapping him out for the similarly priced Missi may be painfully logical.

Still just 21 years old, the Pelicans big provides many of the same qualities Robinson did for the Knicks, as he's a solid rebounder, an impact rim protector, and a highly athletic lob threat.

Before seeing his role be significantly reduced as a result of interim coach James Borrego's more up-tempo in-game scheme this past season, he was riding high off an All-Rookie Second Team debut campaign in NOLA while sporting impressive averages of 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game.

If ever there were a time to consider moving the expiring contract of McBride, it may be now in New York's pursuit of an optimal Mitchell Robinson replacement like Missi, who, if acquired, would be under team control at a rookie-scale salary through 2027-28.