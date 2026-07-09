Knicks have Mitchell Robinson to thank for masterfully winning NBA offseason

The departure of Mitchell Robinson this summer was a gut-punch of a news break that New York Knicks fans were not particularly keen on seeing. However, in a way, the ball club wouldn't have been able to pull off all the miraculous moves they have made so far if he had stayed put.

Heading into the offseason, it was well understood that owner James Dolan was hell-bent on avoiding second apron penalty payments. With this, right from the jump, Leon Rose and company were facing a tough situation regarding their offseason spending flexibility.

However, by opting not to re-up with Robinson, who ended up inking a multi-year deal with the Celtics, the Knicks found themselves with enough cap space to re-sign several other key rotation players from their recent title run, including Jose Alvarado, Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson, and Mo Diawara, while simultaneously inking a "similar talent" replacement to Mitch in Andre Drummond.

Instead of matching Boston's offer and committing $15 million to Robinson for the 2026-27 season, they shelled out a combined $17.5 million to the five aforementioned talents while remaining under the second apron threshold.

So while it was certainly sad to see their homegrown 7-foot center walk this summer, what his departure allowed the Knicks to do seems to have been well worth it at this point in time.

Knicks still have one more roster spot to fill ahead of 2026-27 season

On top of everything this front office has already done so far this summer, they still have a bit more work to do to fully flesh out the roster for their upcoming title defense campaign.

As things currently stand, the Knicks have just 13 guaranteed contracts on their payroll, meaning they technically have two spots up for grabs.

With their salary registering in at $218.4 million, New York is already within the first apron threshold ($209 million), but is still $3.3 million under the second apron ($221.7 million).

At their disposal is the veteran minimum, which they could theoretically use to snatch up an established free agent on a team-friendly deal.

However, based on recent rumblings, it appears that many believe the Knicks will be looking to the trade market to address some of their more pressing rotational needs.

Regardless of which path the club ultimately takes, with Leon Rose at the helm, fans should be feeling more than confident that this front office will execute the rest of this offseason as close to perfect as possible.